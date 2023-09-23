Soap Opera Stars Who Met On Set & Got Married In Real Life

Actors dating actors is nothing new. It's not uncommon for two celebs to have a fling while filming a movie or working on a television show. But since gossip about actors who might be dating draws attention to a film or a series, people can be skeptical of its validity. Often, you may find yourself wondering if these celebrity dalliances are fabricated. While some of them might be a publicity stunt, many are real. And there is even a scientific reason that explains why actors fall for each other so often. In psychology, it is called the propinquity effect.

In simple terms, the propinquity effect is the tendency to bond with the people you encounter most often. In other words, the more time you spend with someone, the greater the likelihood that you will form a close friendship or venture into a romantic relationship with them. This is why your best friends tend to be classmates, your neighbors, your children's friend's parents, your co-workers, your teammates, and other people you see often.

When you work on a soap opera, this effect can be intense. Not only do you see someone every day, but pretending to be in love can heighten the attraction. While many of these affairs only last as long as the job, some plant the seed that ultimately blossoms into true, lasting love, and the two individuals become lifelong partners. These are some of the greatest soap opera love stories to occur off-camera.