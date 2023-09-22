What The Cast Of Where The Heart Is Looks Like Today

Author Billie Letts published "Where the Heart Is" in 1995. The story is about a pregnant teenager who is left at a Walmart and decides to live there while she has her baby. "They originally said that the book did not reflect well on Walmart," Letts reflected to Entertainment Weekly. However, Oprah's Book Club picked up the novel, making it a hit and leaving Walmart with no choice but to carry it. As Letts put it, "Oprah has some clout."

Five years later, director Matt Williams adapted it. Williams was best known for creating shows like "Roseanne" and "Home Improvement," and the all-star cast he assembled for "Where the Heart Is" included Sally Field, Stockard Channing, and Ashley Judd. The lead role went to a young actor who was still at the start of her career: Natalie Portman. Unlike, well, most people in America, Portman claimed to be unfamiliar with the store where the book's most memorable passages took place. "I had never been to a Walmart before the film, and I fell in love with them," Portman told EW. "They're the greatest places."

More than two decades later, "Where the Heart Is" still has its fans. Actor James Frain told The AV Club that studio execs may not realize how beloved the film was. "There are things that [fans] take to their heart that people forget about," he said. If you haven't forgotten "Where the Heart Is," read on to check in with what the cast looks like today!