How TLC Star Whitney Thore Feels About Controversial Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

Whitney Thore's weight might have helped her build a career, but it isn't something she lets define her. The TLC star has been showcasing her life as a plus-sized person in the aptly named reality series "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" and is known for promoting body positivity regardless of size or appearance. While Thore primarily focuses on healthier lifestyle choices and isn't too concerned about losing weight, she isn't judging anybody taking a different route.

The TV personality lives up to her words in every sense and has made it very clear where she stands on others taking Ozempic, a medication commonly used to treat diabetes, to encourage weight loss. Containing the drug Semaglutide, Ozempic regulates high blood sugar levels in the body and influences stomach emptying, making users feel full and decreasing appetite. It also led to the drug taking over Hollywood, but not because everyone suddenly developed Type 2 diabetes. The weight loss side effect has stars like Tracy Morgan and Golnesa Gharachedaghi swearing by the drug, while others like Khloe Kardashian insist they've never touched it.

With the subject gaining popularity, TLC fans took notice of Thore's weight loss and have started speculating on how it came to be. Spoiler alert: There were no drugs involved, and Thore is tired of being picked apart.