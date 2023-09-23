How TLC Star Whitney Thore Feels About Controversial Weight Loss Drug Ozempic
Whitney Thore's weight might have helped her build a career, but it isn't something she lets define her. The TLC star has been showcasing her life as a plus-sized person in the aptly named reality series "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" and is known for promoting body positivity regardless of size or appearance. While Thore primarily focuses on healthier lifestyle choices and isn't too concerned about losing weight, she isn't judging anybody taking a different route.
The TV personality lives up to her words in every sense and has made it very clear where she stands on others taking Ozempic, a medication commonly used to treat diabetes, to encourage weight loss. Containing the drug Semaglutide, Ozempic regulates high blood sugar levels in the body and influences stomach emptying, making users feel full and decreasing appetite. It also led to the drug taking over Hollywood, but not because everyone suddenly developed Type 2 diabetes. The weight loss side effect has stars like Tracy Morgan and Golnesa Gharachedaghi swearing by the drug, while others like Khloe Kardashian insist they've never touched it.
With the subject gaining popularity, TLC fans took notice of Thore's weight loss and have started speculating on how it came to be. Spoiler alert: There were no drugs involved, and Thore is tired of being picked apart.
Thore believes everyone should lose weight as they see fit
Whitney Thore has been looking thinner than we've ever known her, and she's also been getting heaps of comments regarding her slimmed-down physique. The star told Entertainment Tonight that her obvious weight loss was due to the heartbreaking death of her mom, Barbara Thore, who passed away in December 2022. Regardless of her own causes, Whitney stated she would never judge others for wanting to shed pounds in any way, including medication.
When asked about Ozempic, Whitney maintained the "to each their own" mentality. "I would stand on it the same way I would think about any sort of plastic surgery, or whatever — people should do what they want to do," the reality star said. She went on to share that it was hard to be a plus-sized person in today's society, which is why she doesn't side-eye anybody who tries to make life easier on themselves, Ozempic or not.
While she won't judge, Whitney believes it's crucial to have the right reasons for going into weight loss, and looks aren't the top priority on her journey. She has openly discussed her challenges with food in a previous interview with People, highlighting that shedding pounds isn't necessarily the healthiest choice for everyone. After grappling with disordered eating, Whitney is now prioritizing life balance over weight loss but doesn't mind if it happens in the process.
The reality star doesn't let fat-shaming get to her
As The Mavericks said, "You're damned if you do, and you're damned if you don't." Whitney Thore knows it better than anyone, as the TLC star is no stranger to public scrutiny. In 2019, she shared her experience navigating the conflicting attitudes of those who condemn her for exercising while simultaneously suggesting she should lose weight. "[They] should be applauding me [for being active] . . . and yet they still find a way to criticize me," she said, adding, "It's just fat phobia, and I don't listen to it."
Any kind of physique enhancement is a conscious effort, but Thore doesn't necessarily exercise only to look better. "You can lose weight or you can not, but regardless, exercise will benefit you in a million other ways," she explained. Despite admitting she's never felt more attractive in the Entertainment Tonight interview, Thore doesn't want people constantly commenting on her size. She took her frustrations to Instagram and called out some of her followers for focusing on her weight so much. "So tired of it, exhausted by it, annoyed with it. Can we please find something else to talk about?" Thore captioned the photo.
Her story reminds us that weight loss is a deeply personal journey, and unsolicited comments about someone's body, whether positive or negative, can be hurtful and intrusive. After all, true wellness goes beyond the physical, encompassing mental and emotional health as well.