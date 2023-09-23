What The Waldrop Family Has Been Up To Since TLC's Sweet Home Sextuplets Ended
The Waldrops showcased their broad family during "Sweet Home Sextuplets" for three seasons. The reality series debuted on TLC in 2018, introducing fans to parents Courtney and Eric and their adorable brood. The couple's sextuplets; Blu, Lake, Tag, Rivers, Rayne, and Rawlings, were born when they were already parents to their oldest son, Saylor, and twin boys, Bridge and Wales. Through their show, the Waldrops took viewers into their day-to-day lives, which included memorable moments such as the renovation of their Alabama home and the hilarious Valentine's Day photoshoot in Season 2.
Unfortunately, after Season 3 wrapped in October 2020, TLC canceled "Sweet Home Sextuplets." In a July 2021 YouTube Q&A, Eric and Courtney revealed that they'd initially agreed to do a fourth season, but between Eric running his landscaping company and coaching kids' basketball, filming became too hectic.
Additionally, the TV cameras were becoming a burden for their older kids, which weighed on the couple as well. Without a film crew following them around all the time, the Waldrops are continuing to thrive, tending to their 40-acre property, businesses, and growing children in the process.
The Waldrops are still proud farmers
Eric and Courtney Waldrop are still running their massive property full of animals. During "Sweet Home Sextuplets," the family had nearly 100 sheep on their farm. Since the end of the show, the couple has added multiple cows to their farm. Additionally, they have an endless supply of eggs thanks to their arsenal of chickens, which are housed in an on-property coop. Sadly, the Waldrops suffered a devastating loss when one of their beloved cows died. As a result, a young calf was left without its mother.
In a September 10 Instagram video uploaded by Courtney, Eric was seen syringe-feeding the baby bull, with the caption reading, "You're going to make it baby cow!!" Fortunately, since Eric owns his own landscaping company, Robinson & Waldrop Landscape Group, LLC, with business partner Jeremy Robinson, he's well-versed in maintaining the sprawling grounds.
The couple also gets their children involved in the farm fun. While Eric does not have social media, Courtney often shares glimpses of the kids helping out on the property. One image in particular, from July 2021, demonstrates their three older sons springing into action after a pecan tree fell onto the farm's fence, indicating that maintenance is truly a team effort.
Courtney Waldrop runs an online boutique
Just as Eric Waldrop runs his own business, his wife, Courtney Waldrop has her own online boutique. On her Gods Divine Nine website, which is so-called after the sweet nickname she gave her little ones, Courtney carries mostly jewelry, such as beaded necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. There is also a clothing menu, though it appears to be empty, at the time of writing. The products are all reasonably priced, with some pieces costing as little as $8. Courtney promotes Gods Divine Nine on her Instagram, showing off new merchandise to her followers.
With raising livestock and the day-to-day duties of parenthood being a full-time job in itself, it's no wonder that the Waldrops were reluctant to continue filming "Sweet Home Sextuplets." The kids also have been keeping busy with their many extracurricular activities, such as soccer, baseball, basketball, and ballet. Although they appreciated the opportunity to tell their story on television it seems the Waldrops are content with life outside of the limelight. Fans can still enjoy every episode of "Sweet Home Sextuplets" on TLC, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.