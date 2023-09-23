What The Waldrop Family Has Been Up To Since TLC's Sweet Home Sextuplets Ended

The Waldrops showcased their broad family during "Sweet Home Sextuplets" for three seasons. The reality series debuted on TLC in 2018, introducing fans to parents Courtney and Eric and their adorable brood. The couple's sextuplets; Blu, Lake, Tag, Rivers, Rayne, and Rawlings, were born when they were already parents to their oldest son, Saylor, and twin boys, Bridge and Wales. Through their show, the Waldrops took viewers into their day-to-day lives, which included memorable moments such as the renovation of their Alabama home and the hilarious Valentine's Day photoshoot in Season 2.

Unfortunately, after Season 3 wrapped in October 2020, TLC canceled "Sweet Home Sextuplets." In a July 2021 YouTube Q&A, Eric and Courtney revealed that they'd initially agreed to do a fourth season, but between Eric running his landscaping company and coaching kids' basketball, filming became too hectic.

Additionally, the TV cameras were becoming a burden for their older kids, which weighed on the couple as well. Without a film crew following them around all the time, the Waldrops are continuing to thrive, tending to their 40-acre property, businesses, and growing children in the process.