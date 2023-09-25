Weird Rules Chelsea Clinton Had To Follow While Growing Up In The White House

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, was 12 years old when her family moved into the White House in 1993. However, even before she was the daughter of a U.S. president, Chelsea had experienced life in the spotlight. "My father was governor when I was born," Chelsea informed Vogue. "I was on the front page of the newspaper the next day." Throughout Chelsea's early years, she and her parents shared a tight bond. During Bill's initial presidential campaign, he and Hillary prioritized family time. "There were only three nights when I wasn't with one or both of them," Chelsea told Vogue. "Wherever they were, at least one of them would fly home to be with me while I was doing my homework and to tuck me in at night."

Besides keeping an eye on their daughter's schoolwork, Bill and Hillary set some specific boundaries for what Chelsea could do in her free time. They adhered to movie ratings, so PG-13 movies weren't allowed for young Chelsea. When she was eight or nine years old, Chelsea broke this rule by seeing "Dirty Dancing." Afterward, she felt obligated to admit her transgression. "My parents were disappointed, and knowing that was far worse than any punishment ... though I think I was grounded for a weekend, too," she wrote in the foreword of "Talking Back to Facebook." As the Clintons took up life in the presidential mansion, parental rules continued — and they didn't always make sense.