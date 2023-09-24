What We Know About Gerald Ford's Children
The following article mentions addiction.
When Richard Nixon selected Gerald Ford to serve as his vice president in 1973, no one imagined that within the year, Ford would become the 38th President of the United States. After the Watergate scandal shattered the reputation of Richard Nixon, who was not just a colleague but a friend to Gerald Ford, the disgraced president resigned, opening the Oval Office to his vice president. In a rapid turnover, Gerald and Betty Ford moved their family into the White House. Suddenly, the Fords found themselves in the national spotlight as the First Family. Although the Fords were only in the White House for less than two and a half years, they established their own noteworthy legacy — one that continued to pave its own distinct path even after they left Washington D.C.
Throughout their lives and careers, Michael Ford, John "Jack" Gardener Ford, Steven Ford, and Susan Ford Bales have all remained active in sharing memories of their parents, as well as how they each experienced their dad's historic presidency. From Caroline Kennedy to Barron Trump, the children of the president experience a lifestyle that is entirely unique. Not only are there special rules the president's kids must follow, but there is a standard to which you will be held. The children of Gerald Ford are no exception. Nearly 50 years after Gerald Ford's presidency, let's take a look at what his children did after the White House.
The children of Gerald and Betty Ford pushed the boundaries of the First Family
The Fords, who were the First Family from August 1974 to January 1977, were like no other. Steven Ford and Susan Ford Bales, who were 18 and 17 years old at the time, stood in stark contrast to the poised Nixon daughters who came before them. With Michael Ford married and out of the house and Jack Ford completing his studies, the two youngest Ford children spent the most time in the White House. But they really weren't concerned with the expectations that came with it. Susan Ford Bales told the Gerald Ford Foundation, "When you consider the age that we were, do you think we were really paying attention to it? No. We were concerned about where our next date was coming from — we're high school kids."
They were the quintessential American teenagers with a down-to-earth Midwestern sensibility. On the night they moved into the White House, Steve Ford famously headed to the roof and played Led Zeppelin at full volume, setting the casual tone for which they'd be judged. In her aforementioned interview with the Gerald Ford Foundation, Susan recalled, "We were one of the first families to wear jeans and were criticized for them." The boundaries were pushed even further when Susan had her senior prom at the White House. That 1975 prom is still the only event like it to ever be held on the property.
Gerald Ford's oldest son went to seminary
Born in March 1950, Michael "Mike" Ford is the oldest child of Gerald and Betty Ford. After growing up in Virginia, Mike Ford attended Wake Forest University where he met his future wife, Gayle Brumbaugh. They soon established a deep connection over the shared importance of their Christian faith and when it came time to decide what to do after graduation, picked up their things and moved together to Switzerland in order to live with the L'Abri community — a fellowship of Christians who live together and are dedicated to exploring questions about faith. In July 1974, Mike Ford married Gayle Brumbaugh. One month later, his father, Gerald Ford, became the 38th President of the United States.
Although the Fords attended church throughout Mike Ford's childhood, faith didn't become a significant part of Mike's relationship with his father until he became president. When Mike and Gayle moved to Massachusetts in order to study at the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, he not only received a Master's in Divinity, but he also entered a new era of relationship with Gerald Ford characterized by discussions of personal faith. In a 2011 interview with the Gerald Ford Foundation, Mike said, "[My father] realized there was a huge responsibility that he could not carry just by himself [when he became president]. So he looked to his family, the ones he loved, to give him support, but also his relationship with God."
Michael Ford now serves on several committees
After Mike Ford graduated from the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in 1977, he started a new role at the University of Pittsburgh where he served on the Coalition for Christian Outreach. This was the first of many student life-related roles Mike Ford would serve. He spent the next several decades working at multiple educational institutions, including his own alma mater, Wake Forest University. After his retirement in 2018, Ford remained involved in several organizations where he continues to carry out responsibilities today.
After acting as Vice-Chairman of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation on and off since 1983, Mike Ford became chairman in 2018. After acting as chairman for four years, Ford stepped down in 2022 and became a trustee of the organization — a role he continues to serve in today. In addition to being a trustee, Mike Ford has spent many years volunteering with the Christian organization Samaritan Ministries. Now, he serves as one of their board members. For his commitment to Sanitarian Ministries, Ford was given the Good Samaritan Philanthropy Award in 2011. Even in retirement, Mike Ford remains actively involved with the church. He currently serves as a leader with First Presbyterian Church in North Carolina.
Jack Gardner Ford was a successful entrepreneur
Gerald and Betty Ford's second child, John "Jack" Gardner Ford, was born in March 1952. Throughout his career, Jack explored many potential paths that demonstrated his passion for entrepreneurial pursuits. A "free spirit," Gerald Ford's young son evolved into a savvy businessman who was full of successful ideas. Always a fan of spending time in nature, Jack channeled his love for the outdoors and for adventure to help launch Outside Magazine in 1977. The publication dedicated to promoting adventures in the outdoors continues to resonate with readers more than 40 years after its founding. Jack Ford also launched his own startup, which has become a successful business dedicated to installing technology in mall kiosks, California Infoplace.
Now, in his retirement, Jack can enjoy time with his wife and two children. In 1989, he married Juliann Felando who, according to the Los Angeles Times, played a significant role in helping the shaggy-haired teen develop into the successful businessman he is known for today. Along with their two sons, who were born in 1997 and 1999 respectively, John and Juliann Ford now reside in California.
John Jack Ford was involved in his father's campaign
Before he dug into the entrepreneurial world, Jack Gardner Ford dabbled in politics. After graduating high school in 1970, Jack continued his studies at Jacksonville University as well as Utah State University. He was drawn to his father's political career, and quickly became one of his most active campaigners.
When Gerald Ford ran for reelection in 1976, Jack was at the forefront, speaking on television and meeting voters all across the country. A handsome young man with shaggy blonde hair, Jack campaigned for his father because, in some ways, he felt like he had to. In 1976, he told Rolling Stone, "I just wanted to participate. I'll never get a chance to do it again. Besides, none of my brothers or my sister were really up for it ... the public campaigning. ... So that leaves me. " In the years following his participation in the campaign, Jack Gardner Ford remained involved in Republican politics and even served on the host committee for the Republican National Convention in 1996.
Steven Ford worked as an actor in television and film
Born in May 1956, Steven "Steve" Ford is Gerald and Betty Ford's youngest son. As a young high school graduate, Steve, like his siblings, chose the path less traveled when he decided to become a ranch hand in Montana instead of pursuing a degree. As Steve said in a 2011 interview for the Gerald Ford Foundation, "[S]ome of the best advice [my father] ever gave me, and he gave all the kids this, was follow your passion, your heart." After his time as a ranch hand, Steve went on to study ranch management at Utah State University and animal science at California Polytechnic University — but did not actually end up pursuing a career in either subject. In fact, Steve switched life trajectories and began to follow yet another passion: acting.
When Steve Ford was just starting out as an actor, he was cast in the 1978 hit musical "Grease," but reportedly dropped out before filming began. However, he found success elsewhere when he landed a notable acting role in the "Young & Restless." He was in 210 episodes of the beloved soap opera as the recurring character of Andy Richards. Not only did Steve appear on the small screen, but he expanded his acting career to include roles in films such as "Black Hawk Down" and 2007's "Transformers." Oh, and let us not forget he acted opposite Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally." Yes, Gerald Ford's son really played Sally's ex-boyfriend, Joe.
Steven Ford continues to speak at events and lectures
Even after he ended his almost 30-year acting career with his last role in 2007, Steven Ford is still able to utilize his public speaking skills in his work as a motivational speaker. To this day, Steve will appear at a large range of events about a variety of subjects — from detailing his experience in the White House to describing his addiction to alcohol, and how his mother helped him work through it. Not afraid to speak to a crowd, the youngest son of Gerald Ford continues to spread the legacy of his parents still today.
At a 2010 speaking engagement, Steve talked about how, despite the impact his mother made when she talked about her own addiction, he himself became an alcoholic. By sharing his story with students and adults alike, Steve has helped those struggling with alcoholism get connected to treatment options and feel supported. During his public appearances, Steve also often talks about his father. According to the Times Herald, in 2015, spoke at a Port Huron, Michigan, event about his father's political career and how his handling of the Watergate scandal continues to be relevant today. His dedication to what his parents stood for is clear as in 2010, he became Chairman of the Gerald F. Foundation and served in that role for four years. Now, along with his brother Michael Ford, Steve is a trustee of that very foundation.
Susan Ford Bales became a photographer and writer
The youngest of Gerald and Betty Ford's children is Susan Ford Bales, who was born in July 1957. Susan was a senior in high school when she moved to the White House and befriended a White House photographer named David Kennerly. As Susan recounted on an episode of PBS' "Powerful Women: Let's Talk," Kennerly approached Susan with an F1 camera and said to her, "You need to start documenting this." She took Kennerly's advice, and before she knew it, she was working as a professional photojournalist for big publications like Newsweek and Ladies Home Journal. During her career, she would add the Associated Press, Money Magazine, the Topeka Capital-Journal, and the Omaha Sun to the list of publications she has worked for.
Susan Ford Bales' interest in photography and journalism evolved into a love for writing. She is the author of "Double Exposure: A First Daughter Mystery" and "Sharp Focus," two mystery novels that take place in the White House. Now that she has moved on from photojournalism and writing, Susan understands and appreciates the path she chose to follow in her career, but also wonders about other possibilities. As she said on "Powerful Women: Let's Talk," "I'm glad I did it that way, but if I redid it now, I would do landscape architecture."
Susan Ford Bales upholds her mother's dedication to important causes
Susan Ford Bales' mother, Betty Ford, was a first lady who made significant cultural impacts when she candidly spoke about her struggles with addiction as well as her experience with breast cancer — effectively challenging the stigma surrounding the discussion of both topics. These important causes, which were very close to Betty Ford's heart, are now continuing to be upheld by her daughter, Susan Ford Bales.
Up until First Lady Betty Ford openly addressed her diagnosis, breast cancer was considered a sensitive issue that could only be vaguely referred to as a kind of feminine issue. However, Susan Ford Bales and her mother supported the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 1984 and spent the following years spreading awareness by speaking across the globe. After Susan Ford Bales succeeded her mother as the chairman of the Betty Ford Center in 2005, she spent the next 5 years supporting the Betty Ford Center (which is now called the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation) in its efforts to provide individuals and families in addiction recovery.
In addition to her work behind the scenes, Susan has been a prominent voice in the media. Whether she is giving a talk on behalf of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, describing her experience in the White House, or discussing the legacy of America's First Ladies, Susan actively keeps her parents' legacy alive.
Susan Ford Bales survived a heart attack
In 2010, when she was 52 years old, Susan Ford Bales went into cardiac arrest while at her local gym in Oklahoma. As she recalled on the aforementioned episode of PBS' "Powerful Women: Let's Talk," she experienced many warning signs leading up to the cardiac arrest. Susan collapsed on an elliptical machine when a thoracic surgeon, who happened to be at the same gym as Susan, used a defibrillator on her and saved her life. The cardiac arrest did not do any permanent damage to her heart, and now she has a stent and a pacemaker.
Susan Ford Bales has been very open about sharing her story in an effort to raise awareness about heart disease, a condition that runs in her family. During the 2013 American Heart Association's Heart Ball, Susan spoke about the importance of being aware of the signs, symptoms, and predispositions for heart disease and the risk of cardiac arrest. Per MLive, Susan evoked her mother's own dedication to raising awareness of personal health issues when she said that public awareness is "our single greatest weapon in our battle against heart disease."
They were all affected by the Watergate scandal
The Watergate scandal affected the family of Gerald and Betty Ford in an entirely unique way. Because Gerald Ford had been appointed by Richard Nixon and not elected as his running mate, he became the first and only American president who had never been elected by the American public. This came with its own pressures. Gerald Ford faced deep controversy when he pardoned Richard Nixon. This, according to Steve Ford at least, is why their father joined the list of presidents who lost reelection.
Gerald Ford's oldest son, Michael Ford, came forward when Watergate happened and called for Richard Nixon's total confession. As he told the Gerald Ford Foundation, he's come to regret that move. Steven remembers the disorientation they all felt when the scandal erupted. Apparently, they did not expect their father to become vice president, let alone president of the country. And given the circumstances that led to their father's presidency, they weren't exactly jumping for joy. As Steven told the Gerald Ford Foundation, "This was not a celebration, this was a dark, dark cloud hanging over the White House."
Susan Ford Bales remembered her family's personal connection to the Nixons. During the Watergate scandal, she was thinking not of the political implications, but of them. As Susan remarked in an interview with the Gerald Ford Foundation, "[W]e felt bad for the family because we knew them as a family and as friends."
Gerald Ford's children now have children and grandchildren of their own
The family of Gerald and Betty Ford and their four children has now expanded to include seven grandchildren. Michael Ford, who married his wife Gayle in 1974, has three daughters: Sarah Ford (born in 1979), Rebekah Ford (born in 1982), and Hannah Ford (born in 1985). John "Jack" Gardner Ford has two sons with his wife, Juliann Felando, whom he married in 1989. Christian Ford was born in 1997 and Jonathan Ford was born in 1999. Steven Ford is the only one of his siblings to not have children. Susan Ford Bales has two daughters, Tyne Vance and Heather Vance. Of her daughters, she told PBS' "Powerful Women: Let's Talk," "They fit into the independent streak that runs in the females in our family." She married Charles Vance in 1979, but they divorced in 1988. She is now married to Vaden Bales, who she wed in 1989. They live in Texas.
Family was always a sacred priority for Gerald and Betty Ford, who are now buried together in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Gerald Ford died in 2006 and Betty Ford followed him in 2011 at the age of 93. Now, the work of their children, their many grandchildren, and the memories of their time in the White House will ensure that their legacy of candor and following your passion will surely remain.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).