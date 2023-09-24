What We Know About Gerald Ford's Children

The following article mentions addiction.

When Richard Nixon selected Gerald Ford to serve as his vice president in 1973, no one imagined that within the year, Ford would become the 38th President of the United States. After the Watergate scandal shattered the reputation of Richard Nixon, who was not just a colleague but a friend to Gerald Ford, the disgraced president resigned, opening the Oval Office to his vice president. In a rapid turnover, Gerald and Betty Ford moved their family into the White House. Suddenly, the Fords found themselves in the national spotlight as the First Family. Although the Fords were only in the White House for less than two and a half years, they established their own noteworthy legacy — one that continued to pave its own distinct path even after they left Washington D.C.

Throughout their lives and careers, Michael Ford, John "Jack" Gardener Ford, Steven Ford, and Susan Ford Bales have all remained active in sharing memories of their parents, as well as how they each experienced their dad's historic presidency. From Caroline Kennedy to Barron Trump, the children of the president experience a lifestyle that is entirely unique. Not only are there special rules the president's kids must follow, but there is a standard to which you will be held. The children of Gerald Ford are no exception. Nearly 50 years after Gerald Ford's presidency, let's take a look at what his children did after the White House.