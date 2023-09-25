What The Cast Of That's So Raven Looks Like Today
If you ask around, more than a few people might say that the golden age of Disney Channel's original live-action television series was in the early to mid-2000s. The era boasted shows like "Lizzie McGuire," "Even Stevens," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Hannah Montana," and "Wizards of Waverly Place." These shows were so popular they each garnered either a follow-up feature film or a spin-off series, and several of the shows' stars are still massively famous today — ever heard of Miley Cyrus or Selena Gomez?
"That's So Raven" was also part of that era of Disney Channel excellence. The show starred Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter, a teenage girl with psychic abilities whose powers seemed to get her into trouble more often than not. Like the aforementioned shows, "That's So Raven" spawned two spin-off series, one of which wrapped its sixth season in 2023. Much of the original cast has joined the spin-off, allowing us to see what they look like today, but plenty of former cast members are working on other projects, as well. From acting and podcasting to pursuing music and starting a family, the cast of "That's So Raven" has been busy since the show ended. Here's what they look like today.
Raven-Symoné is married
When watching the Disney Channel in the mid-2000s, it was hard to escape Raven-Symoné. Whether it was an episode of "That's So Raven" or one of the first two installments of "The Cheetah Girls" airing, Symoné was always on television. Quite a bit in Symoné's life has changed since "That's So Raven" ended, and yet quite a bit of it's the same. As for major changes, Symoné is now married. She began dating her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, in private, and in 2020, the two surprised fans by sharing that they'd gotten married. A few years later, the couple hosts a podcast together, and have clear visions for their future. "I see us with a family. And personally, I see a lot of growth spiritually ... Professionally, I see us with multiple projects ... I see content that we wished we had as kids ... And I feel like what we're going to do will fill a void in a certain way because we have a different mindset," Symoné said to ET.
What looks the same in Symoné's life today as it did back then is her involvement with the Disney Channel. Symoné stars in "Raven's Home," a spin-off of "That's So Raven" that follows the titular character as a single mother. "Raven's Home" is such a hit, it's surpassed "That's So Raven" in its total number of episodes.
Orlando Brown has gotten into legal trouble
Orlando Brown played Eddie on "That's So Raven," Raven Baxter's friend who was always helping her schemes. After "That's So Raven" ended, Brown tried his hand at a music career and even continued his acting career, but what Brown made news for was his legal troubles. The first incident Brown had with the law was in 2007 when he was arrested in Houston for possession of marijuana. In 2016, Brown was arrested again for battery, among other charges. Brown has had multiple other arrests, including in late 2022 when he was booked for a domestic violence charge. Brown was reportedly homeless at the time and was staying at his brother's house, the site of the arrest.
Months after his 2022 arrest, Brown sat down for an interview and touched on topics like race, legal issues, and the media, noting that while he will always love the media, he has been hurt by them in the past. He also revealed that he's still working on music and is focused on taking care of his wife and family. "I do this for my kids," Brown said of his career (via RealLyfe Productions). "You gotta fall back until they realize ... when God's hands is on something, they'll come around, and then you'll be able to continue to take care of your kid," he added.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Anneliese van der Pol is still performing
"That's So Raven" also featured Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea, Raven Baxter's best friend who was just as invested in her antics as Eddie, though she took a much zanier approach. Van der Pol has been acting steadily since her time on "That's So Raven" ended, even taking her talents to Broadway for a run as Belle in "Beauty and the Beast." The actor also reprised her role from "That's So Raven" in the spin-off "Raven's Home" alongside some of her old castmates. In 2023, however, van der Pol uploaded a TikTok video indicating that she had been let go from the cast of "Raven's Home," just as she was allegedly let go from the cast of "That's So Raven."
Van der Pol did not go into details concerning her claims, but perhaps she will in the future. The former Disney star joined forces with another former Disney star, Christy Carlson Romano from "Even Stevens," to host the "Big Name B*tches" podcast. "Just two Disney girls all grown up and ready to unite the world with our big-name energy," van der Pol said of the podcast in the show's trailer. The two went on to note that their podcast will cover "all things pop culture, our crazy pasts, relationships, entertainment business, music, comedy, life."
Kyle Massey also had legal issues
Kyle Massey played Cory Baxter on "That's So Raven," Raven's little brother who was, as little brothers in children's shows typically are, usually up to some harmless mischief. Massey reprised his role for the spin-off "Cory in the House" in which he and his father, Victor Baxter, moved to Washington, D.C., for Victor's new job as the White House chef. After "Cory in the House" ended, Massey kept acting, most notably lending his voice to the role of Milo in the animated series "Fish Hooks."
While Massey is still acting, he's also facing some legal issues. The actor has been accused of immoral misconduct with a minor and is awaiting trial. "I've been silenced. I've been quiet and I've been keeping to myself for many, many years now ... we're going on six years that I've been dealing with this, and I haven't made any public statements regarding it or any updates," Massey said of his legal issues in an interview with Law & Crime. Massey also claimed that he is the actual victim in this case because the mother who is accusing him of sexual misconduct with her daughter committed sexual misconduct against him. Massey has yet to give any further updates on the status of his case.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Rondell Sheridan is still performing stand-up
Of all the "That's So Raven" stars, Rondell Sheridan has arguably been the most involved with the franchise. He played Victor Baxter, a Bay Area chef, in the original Disney show, reprised his role for the show's first spin-off, "Cory in the House," and reprised his role again for the show's second spin-off, "Raven's Home." "I just think that people can't get enough of Raven-Symoné. And then you add the fact that we're now in familiar territory from the original episode," Sheridan told PopCulture of the continued success of the Baxter family. "We go back to the house with the kitchen, we go back to the classroom, and it gives you the warm and fuzzies all over again with that show. We have new characters, but it's the same feel of the show, and it's just fun."
When Sheridan isn't playing Victor on the Disney Channel, he's pursuing other career ventures and personal passions. Sheridan is a stand-up comedian, and he regularly performs at venues like the Comedy Cellar in Las Vegas. The comedian is also a self-proclaimed sneakerhead and shares updates on his travels and his barbecuing through his social media.
T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh is a writer
T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh played Tanya Baxter, Raven and Cory's mom, in "That's So Raven." Keymáh left the series early, her storyline being that she was moving to pursue a law degree. The actor didn't reprise her role for any episodes of "Cory in the House," but she did appear in one episode of "Raven's Home" in which Tanya returned from London to surprise the family in celebration of Victor's 60th birthday. Amid her reprisal, Keymáh spoke with ET about the exciting return, sharing that personal obligations were causing her to step away from the show originally. Keymáh said she didn't think fans would notice her absence, and that many people wrote to her asking why she hadn't reprised her role for "Raven's Home" after Rondell Sheridan appeared on the show. "I'm just thrilled for me and for my fans that finally, finally I get to play a character that I created 20 years ago," Keymáh said.
Keymáh has never completely stopped acting since she began, but she pursues other career opportunities, too. In addition to acting, Keymáh writes, directs, and educates. She holds acting workshops and wrote a book called "Cycle of Love: 28 Days of Organization, Rejuvenation and Meditation for Inspired Self Care."
David Henrie is married with children
David Henrie acted as Larry on "That's So Raven," Cory's friend who played guitar in his band, Cory and the Boys. Henrie is perhaps better known for his recurring role on "How I Met Your Mother," but he's best known for his role as Justin Russo on the Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place," which starred Selena Gomez. Henrie is still acting and writing, and he's even gotten into directing and producing.
Henrie's main focus today, however, seems to be his wife and children. Henrie married Maria Cahill in 2017, their wedding doubling as a "Wizards of Waverly Place" reunion, and they've since welcomed three children. "Thanks be to God for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers. I received many messages and I really appreciate it," Henrie said on Instagram after the birth of his third child.
It doesn't seem likely that Henrie will reprise his role for "Raven's Home" given that he played a friend of Cory's and Kyle Massey is not involved with the show, but fans might get to see him play Justin Russo again. "There's a lot of talk. We all talk about it for fun. Nothing is official. ... We've talked about it Greg, Selena [and] me ... Everyone would be down, but it's just a matter of time I think," Henrie told Access of a potential "Wizards of Waverly Place" reboot.
Jonathan McDaniel reprised his role for Raven's Home
Fans of "That's So Raven" will remember Jonathan McDaniel for his role as Devon Carter, Raven Baxter's boyfriend. When "Raven's Home" premiered, we learned the fate of Devon's character and his relationship with Raven — the two married and had children, but they're no longer together. But the end of Raven and Devon's relationship didn't mean the end of McDaniel's time playing the character; McDaniel reprised his role for multiple episodes of "Raven's Home." McDaniel also joined "The Art of Fatherhood" podcast as a guest to talk about his time on "Raven's Home" and was particularly complimentary of Raven-Symoné, who, in addition to acting on the show, has served as an executive producer and directed multiple episodes. "I've worked with [Raven] for years ... to see her direct an episode, it was awesome," McDaniel said. "I know it was a proud moment for her. She's worked so hard to be able to accomplish that goal."
Prior to his stint on "Raven's Home," McDaniel was still acting. He had a starring role in the series "Hit the Floor," and was in the 2020 film "Incision." McDaniel has also pursued a music career, releasing an EP back in 2013.
Bobb'e J. Thompson is still acting
Bobb'e J. Thompson portrayed Stanley on "That's So Raven." Stanley was the Baxters' next-door neighbor, and while he was hopelessly in love with Raven, he was constantly at odds with Cory and Eddie. Thompson reprised his role as Stanley for one episode of "Cory in the House," but he has yet to appear on "Raven's Home." In addition to his Disney work, Thompson's childhood acting career was defined by appearances in films like "Fred Claus" and "Role Models," as well as roles in shows like "30 Rock" and "The Tracy Morgan Show." Throughout his career, Thompson has had the opportunity to watch some of the greatest comedians in the industry up close, and the actor cites working with Eddie Murphy as one of his greatest career memories.
Thompson steadily continued acting into adulthood and took some time to pursue his music career. Now, Thompson is ready for more work. "I ain't stopping," he said in an interview with Press Pause Productions. "I just took a little break to get my mind right and map out and plan what I want to do, but everything is next, literally. And I mean that," he added. Thompson can also be seen alongside Nick Cannon on MTV's "Wild 'N Out."
Rose Abdoo is a sculptor
Rose Abdoo acted as Senorita Rodriguez — Raven, Eddie, and Chelsea's Spanish teacher — in "That's So Raven." And if Abdoo seems familiar from something other than "That's So Raven," it's because she is. Abdoo has been a part of shows like "Gilmore Girls," "Bunheads," "Parenthood," and "Scandal," and has had one- and two-episode arcs on about a dozen other series. Abdoo is also known for her role as Josefina in "Hacks." The actor was hesitant to even audition for the role as she didn't want to play just another Latina housekeeper, but after reading the pilot episode, she knew she had to have the part because of Josefina's breadth.
In addition to acting, Abdoo has a career as a sculptor — she creates clay sculptures that are small enough to fit inside a bottle cap. Abdoo is also a very vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. The actor told The List of her allyship, "Everyone has someone in their life, a best friend, a sister, brother, a cousin, that identifies as part of this family. It's so important for people and their understanding to be more patient and understanding and [support] the person in their life that might be part of those letters."
Ashley Eckstein is part of the Star Wars universe
Ashley Eckstein played Muffy in "That's So Raven." Muffy started as one of Raven's bullies at school, but she eventually formed somewhat of a friendship with Raven, even coming to a sleepover at her house where Raven revealed she's psychic — though the girls didn't believe her. Eckstein has had lots of acting jobs since "That's So Raven" ended, most notably as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
In 2023, the role of Ahsoka was turned into a live-action miniseries starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and Dawson had nothing but praise for Eckstein's work. "We got to watch her grow and develop, and see the heart and the energy and the passion and the love that Ashley has brought to this character," Dawson told EW. "To have her energy there and her blessing on this show is everything, because she's so much a part of this show," Dawson added, noting that Eckstein had visited the set of "Ahsoka." Prior to Dawson putting her spin on the character, Eckstein was able to reprise her role of Ahsoka for "Tales of the Jedi." "It was a dream come true," Eckstein told Collider of her reprisal. "I always just try to wrap up each project with just gratitude of, I'm just so grateful that I got to step in Ahsoka's boots once again," she added.