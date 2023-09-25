What The Cast Of That's So Raven Looks Like Today

Orlando Brown played Eddie on "That's So Raven," Raven Baxter's friend who was always helping her schemes. After "That's So Raven" ended, Brown tried his hand at a music career and even continued his acting career, but what Brown made news for was his legal troubles. The first incident Brown had with the law was in 2007 when he was arrested in Houston for possession of marijuana. In 2016, Brown was arrested again for battery, among other charges. Brown has had multiple other arrests, including in late 2022 when he was booked for a domestic violence charge. Brown was reportedly homeless at the time and was staying at his brother's house, the site of the arrest.

Months after his 2022 arrest, Brown sat down for an interview and touched on topics like race, legal issues, and the media, noting that while he will always love the media, he has been hurt by them in the past. He also revealed that he's still working on music and is focused on taking care of his wife and family. "I do this for my kids," Brown said of his career (via RealLyfe Productions). "You gotta fall back until they realize ... when God's hands is on something, they'll come around, and then you'll be able to continue to take care of your kid," he added.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.