When You Can See Mark Grossman's Mom Make Her Young And The Restless Debut

When it was announced back in 2019 that Mark Grossman would be the new Adam Newman on "The Young and the Restless," a lot of fans didn't know what to think about the change. After all, actor Justin Hartley got a lot of attention for playing Adam before he left the soap to star in "This Is Us."

However, Grossman has managed to make the role his own, even if Adam's moves with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) sometimes make fans see red. When asked if he saw Adam as a villain on the show, Mark told Soap Opera Digest in 2021, "I did my own research and could understand why he did all the bad stuff. He's obviously the most villainous of his siblings. He does have a dark side, for sure."

Well, it seems like acting must be in the Grossman blood because the actor's mother, Patricia Grossman, is set to make her debut on the hit CBS soap. We also know exactly when that's going to be!