When You Can See Mark Grossman's Mom Make Her Young And The Restless Debut
When it was announced back in 2019 that Mark Grossman would be the new Adam Newman on "The Young and the Restless," a lot of fans didn't know what to think about the change. After all, actor Justin Hartley got a lot of attention for playing Adam before he left the soap to star in "This Is Us."
However, Grossman has managed to make the role his own, even if Adam's moves with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) sometimes make fans see red. When asked if he saw Adam as a villain on the show, Mark told Soap Opera Digest in 2021, "I did my own research and could understand why he did all the bad stuff. He's obviously the most villainous of his siblings. He does have a dark side, for sure."
Well, it seems like acting must be in the Grossman blood because the actor's mother, Patricia Grossman, is set to make her debut on the hit CBS soap. We also know exactly when that's going to be!
Mark Grossman's mother is making her Y&R debut
According to Michael Fairman TV, Patricia Grossman will make her debut on "The Young and the Restless" during the Oct. 24, 2023 episode. Mark Grossman even shared a sneak peek of his mother in action in one of his most recent Instagram stories, the outlet reported. The soap opera star captioned it with, "When Mom comes to the studio ... we put you to work!" and then added, "Crushing it."
However, don't expect her to get involved with any of the Adam Newman and Sally Spectra drama. Instead, Mark's mother is going to mind her own business as a patron at the Crimson Lights coffeehouse. She will be in the same scene as Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) and Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti), per Soaps.com.
Then again, minding your own business is the hardest thing to do in a town like Genoa City. With so many different "The Young and the Restless" storylines set to appear this fall, everyone is going to be paying attention to what the Newmans and Abbotts are doing, including those who just want to get a cup of coffee at Crimson Lights.