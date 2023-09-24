Inside The Complicated Relationship Between Lachlan Murdoch & Tucker Carlson

Business mogul Rupert Murdoch announced in September 2023 that he is stepping down from his longtime position as Fox's chairman, and now all eyes are on who's next in line. Bill Hemmer shared the news of Rupert's retirement during a live segment of "America's Newsroom." It was revealed that Rupert — whose real-life family inspired the TV show "Succession" – will remain an "active member of the Fox community," but the role of chairman will ultimately be given to his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch.

Lachlan has long been thought to be even more conservative-leaning than his father. While Rupert Murdoch was often harsh to conservatives, including Donald Trump, his son has made several decisively right-wing statements that have sparked concern over the future of Fox News. Per NBC News, when Lachlan was the Fox Corp CEO, he once called upon Fox News to act as "loyal opposition" to President Joe Biden and his administration. This has furthered worries that Lachlan's takeover of Fox will push Fox News into more right-wing territory.

There is also growing concern that Lachlan will once again give a spotlight to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was famously fired by Rupert before the chairman's departure (via Bloomberg). "Wouldn't surprise me if Lachlan Murdoch rehires Tucker Carlson," one person surmised on X, the platform known formerly as Twitter. However, the relationship between Tucker Carlson and Lachlan Murdoch isn't so cut-and-dry. The two have had a very complicated history thus far.