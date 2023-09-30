Celebrity Couples Who Sadly Split So Far In 2023

2023 has been the undisputed year of breakups. Month after month, fans worldwide have been left reeling from the news of their favorite celebrity couples' decision to part ways — announced either through animated tabloid headlines or via formulaic social media statements by the parties themselves — and our hearts just won't stop breaking.

Why do we get so invested? According to experts, this all boils down to parasocial attachments that fans tend to form with public figures. "So when we find out that beautiful, gorgeous, wealthy celebrities are getting cheated on or divorcing or breaking up, it kind of humanizes them and can be validating for us to see that they have problems, too," clinical psychologist Dr. Andrea Liner told NPR. And in light of so many successive celebrity splits this year, our sympathies lie with the couples and the fans who've barely had time to recover from one breakup to the next.

Here's a rundown of all the celebrity breakups we saw in 2023.