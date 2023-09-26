10 Best & 10 Worst Celeb Looks From Milan Fashion Week 2023

Several celebrities showed up to Milan Fashion Week events wearing their take on the little black dress, but Esther Yu blew them all out of the water with her Ancient Greece-inspired gown. While attending the Moschino show, the "Love Between Fairy and Devil" actor stunned in a floor-length dress with an A-line silhouette. The gown's halter neckline was fashioned out of gold chains, which extended down her décolletage across the bodice, around the waist, and down the hips. Though the chains gave the illusion of a high neck, the fabric was cut into a sharp V at the top of Yu's bust, which flattered her frame. Three dangling chains also had large gold hearts attached at the end of the metal strands for a little extra pizzazz.

The ruched bodice was fitted, but the skirt gently flared around the singer's hips down to the floor. The billowy material featured a slit all the way up Yu's leg to her hip, but rather than fully exposing her skin, the dress featured a sheer, gauzy layer of fabric that teased the actor's leg beneath the gown. Yu accessorized with a black clutch with a large gold clasp, black heels with gold chain detailing and heart charms, and large drop-style statement earrings to match the chains and charms in her dress and shoes. Yu's hair was styled in a voluminous half-updo with face-framing pieces, and her makeup included a statement red lip stain.