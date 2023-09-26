Taylor Cole's Favorite Type Of Hallmark Storyline Is A Total Classic

Taylor Cole joined the Hallmark Channel family back in 2016, and since then has made upwards of 15 films. We've seen her familiar face in movies like "Making Spirits Bright," "Pumpkin Everything," and her newest film, "Aloha Heart," with Hallmark newbie Kanoa Goo. The network's feel-good flicks always suck us in, but like romance novels, there's only so many tropes out there.

Cole has starred in a variety of them, so she knows a thing or two about storylines, and now she's revealing her favorite. Speaking to Just Jared, the actor admitted that her ideal romance trope is the classic enemies-to-lovers storyline. She explained, "I really enjoy the Hallmark scripts where the two characters don't see eye to eye right away. They're butting heads, and the way that they communicate is just often they're having a hard time, like seeing eye to eye. I just think that makes it so much more interesting and fun to learn from."

Think "Pride and Prejudice" or the more modern "The Hating Game." Whether novels or feature-length films, these storylines are the ultimate in happily-ever-after fantasies. For a little while, they let us believe that anything is possible, like sparking passion with the person you love to hate.