Kate Middleton's Fall Fashion Proves Her Signature Look Has Evolved In One Short Year
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has long been lauded as a royal fashion icon, resulting in her being worth an eyebrow-raising sum of money to the British fashion industry. And a recent appearance in Leeds seems to show the princess and mother of four embarking on a new fashion trend that she's proving she can rock even better than her past signature looks.
Kate Middleton has typically been known for her chic A-line dresses, stunning formal wear, and willingness to take fashion risks that paid off. But now that the wife of Prince William of Wales has taken on a more senior royal position following the death of her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate's new look seems to reflect her new role.
Goodbye, flowy dresses — hello, fierce pantsuits. The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous and ready for fall in an emerald green Burberry pantsuit, smart matching pumps, and a breezy white v-neck blouse while visiting a textile mill in northern England on September 26.
Kate Middleton's changing style is reflective of her self-image and attitude
While her Leeds appearance certainly wasn't the first time she's ever worn a pantsuit, Catherine, Princess of Wales, held herself with a definite air of self-assuredness while wearing her effortlessly stylish fall fit. Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths says Kate Middleton's style revamp signifies confidence, describing the princess' pantsuited "business style" as a "sexy, mature power look" in a January episode of "Palace Confidential."
As eye-catching as Kate's notable fashion evolution has been over the past year, Kensington Palace announced in November 2022 that it would no longer share details of the Princess of Wales' outfits in an effort to refocus the media on her work as a senior royal family member. "Despite this recent lack of information, Kate is still hailed as a fashion icon globally," fashion expert Miranda Holder explained to Express following her appearance in Leeds, emphasizing that the world's interest in Kate's style (and her boardroom-ready pantsuit trend) isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Indeed, it's hard to separate the Princess of Wales from her international fashion icon status, particularly as she navigates this new poised, laid-back look — complete with face-framing curtain bangs and bolder jewelry choices, like the gold chain link statement necklace she wore to Leeds. It's clear that in addition to her work as a senior member of the royal family, we'll undoubtedly have plenty of stunning fashion moments from Kate to come.