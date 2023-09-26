Kate Middleton's Fall Fashion Proves Her Signature Look Has Evolved In One Short Year

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has long been lauded as a royal fashion icon, resulting in her being worth an eyebrow-raising sum of money to the British fashion industry. And a recent appearance in Leeds seems to show the princess and mother of four embarking on a new fashion trend that she's proving she can rock even better than her past signature looks.

Kate Middleton has typically been known for her chic A-line dresses, stunning formal wear, and willingness to take fashion risks that paid off. But now that the wife of Prince William of Wales has taken on a more senior royal position following the death of her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate's new look seems to reflect her new role.

Goodbye, flowy dresses — hello, fierce pantsuits. The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous and ready for fall in an emerald green Burberry pantsuit, smart matching pumps, and a breezy white v-neck blouse while visiting a textile mill in northern England on September 26.