How The Pandemic Was A 'Precious Gift' For Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise

Amid the stress and chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, actor Katie Holmes and her teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, were able to find a silver lining: each other. In a touching November 2020 essay for Vogue Australia, the "Dawson's Creek" star shared how she and her daughter made the most out of their time — and ultimately thrived — in quarantine.

Holmes' relationship with her daughter, who she had with her ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2006, has always been remarkably close. As the only child of two Hollywood heavyweights, Suri was placed under a scrutinous public eye before she was even born. Speaking of her daughter's unique life to Glamour in April 2023, Holmes said, "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her."

Within the confines of isolated quarantine, Holmes found it even easier to focus on her connection with her daughter. "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift," Holmes wrote in her essay.