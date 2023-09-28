Tragic Details About Princess Caroline Of Monaco's Second Husband

The Monégasque royal family is not exactly known for its incredible love stories — and some people believe that this is not an accident. Over the years, the princes and princesses of Monaco have struggled so much in their romantic lives that locals believe they are cursed. According to legend, the Grimaldi family's problems began back in the 1200s during the reign of Prince Rainier I. Apparently, the monarch sexually assaulted a young woman, who later became a witch. The story goes that she cast a spell on Rainier and all of his descendants, declaring, "Never will a Grimaldi find true happiness in marriage."

While this may seem like the stuff of folk tales, the fact remains that the Monégasque royals have struggled tremendously in their love lives. Prince Albert and his wife, Princess Charlene, have been the subject of separation rumors since the moment they walked down the aisle. Princess Stéphanie has been married and divorced twice. And, even Princess Caroline had a famously tumultuous love life — thanks to a failed first marriage that constantly seemed to land her in the tabloids.

In the midst of all this romantic chaos, though, there was one relationship that seemed like it was going to last. Throughout the 1980s, Caroline's marriage to the Italian businessman, Stefano Casiraghi, was going so well that it made the Grimaldi family curse sound like just another silly rumor. But, in the end, tragedy struck, and the marriage ended in heartbreak.