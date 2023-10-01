Kim Kardashian's Ultimate Celeb Crush Was From Another Wildly Famous Family

Under different circumstances, Kim Kardashian could have been part of the ultimate American power couple. The reality star recently revealed her unsurpassed celebrity crush, and interestingly, it was someone from another wildly famous family: the Kennedys.

Given their cultural prominence in the 1990s, the Kennedys could be considered the Kardashians of that time, so Kim's crush isn't entirely surprising. Beyond this, the reality star has another connection to the Kennedy legacy — she infamously wore the original dress that Marilyn Monroe donned while singing "Happy Birthday" to then-President Kennedy in 1962. Monroe was Kennedy's alleged mistress, but the affair was never confirmed. Nonetheless, it adds an intriguing layer to Kardashian's connection to the iconic family.

Despite not having apparent common ground, Kardashian and her Kennedy crush could potentially bond over the shared experience of immense fame and the intense media scrutiny they have both faced. As American icons of their respective eras, they would undoubtedly find much to discuss and share about navigating the complexities of public life. While the SKIMS mogul and John F. Kennedy Jr. never got a chance at romance, it hasn't stopped Kardashian from dreaming.