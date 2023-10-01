General Hospital Billy Miller Moments We Will Never Forget

Soap fans were understandably distraught when they learned of the tragic death of actor Billy Miller on September 15. Miller had been in several films and TV shows since 2006 and got his start in soap operas when he played Richie Novak on "All My Children" from 2007 to 2008, but it was his take on "The Young and the Restless" character Billy Abbott in 2008 that made him a soap opera star. Fans all agreed that Miller's ability to take a complex character who dealt with a gambling addiction and fight to better himself, despite his poor choices, was the best incarnation of Billy Abbott. His chemistry with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) set the bar so high that subsequent actors have been unable to truly capture the character's appeal.

He left "Y&R" in 2014, moving over to "General Hospital" where he took on the part of Jason Morgan who had previously been played by Steve Burton. Fans had difficulty embracing this new Jason, but when Burton eventually returned to the part, things got even more complicated. It turned out that Miller's Jason was actually the character's long-lost twin brother, Drew Cain, who had Jason's memories implanted in his brain. By then, Miller had already won fans over, and he was one of the best actors on the show.

Let's look at some of Miller's unforgettable "GH" moments.