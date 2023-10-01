What The Cast Of Freaky Friday Looks Like Today

It's safe to say Anna Coleman (played by Lindsay Lohan) was #goals for anyone under the age of 16 in 2003. Everything about the main character of "Freaky Friday" was aspirational teen content — from her punk-rock attire, guitar-playing skills, and blasé attitude to her heartthrob crush, played by none other than Chad Michael Murray.

While Lohan may have played up the rebellious teen attitude for the movie, it seems possible that some of her onscreen behavior translated into real-life rebelliousness. In the years after "Freaky Friday," Lohan struggled with substance use issues and was arrested for her first DUI at 20 years old in 2007. She continued to battle personal issues and took a step back from acting for several years. In the meantime, she opened several nightclubs in Greece and had her own MTV reality show in 2019 called "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." After the show, she mostly stayed out of the limelight until 2022, when she starred in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," a perfectly corny and delightfully festive Christmas movie that rivals its Hallmark counterparts if you ask us.

These days, Lohan lives in Dubai, where she moved in 2014, with her husband, Bader Shammas, and the couple recently welcomed their first child, a son named Luai. From what we can tell, she seems to have conquered the substance use issue she struggled with previously and is living her best life!