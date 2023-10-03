Inside Days Of Our Lives' Jessica Serfaty's Relationship With Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Back in July 2023, Jessica Serfaty announced to the world that she was engaged to Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio. She shared a photo of the couple in bed on her Instagram, and of course, put her huge diamond sparkler on display. She captioned her photo with, "HE SAID YES!!! just kidding, I SAID YES! WE SAID YES!" It didn't take long for Del Vecchio to respond to the photo, as he shared a comment that also said, "'Saying 'yes' is the first step towards an extraordinary adventure shared by two souls.' Ti amo."

The couple is clearly in love and not afraid to show it as they often share behind-the-scenes photos of themselves on their social media pages. Serfaty told People in an interview that they didn't begin their relationship from the first day they met. She explained, "It was 2017 at Cannes Film Festival, we were on a boat, and he was dancing. We briefly met. It wasn't until a couple years later that we saw each other again."

Serfaty and Del Vecchio's relationship timeline is a head-scratcher, though, as the couple only began posting photos of each other on social media in 2023. Then again, she only broke things off with her previous fiance Kaan Gunay in 2022, according to Parade. The Italian media reports that Del Vecchio married Anna Castellini Baldisserra in 2022, but pulled the plug on their marriage six months later, per Page Six.