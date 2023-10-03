Which DAYS Character Needs To Make A Comeback? Here's What Fans Have To Say

"Days of Our Lives" fans don't just want one character back on the show, but two: Hope and Bo. When The List asked "DOOL" fans who they think should return to Salem, the comments were flooded with people who miss this classic couple. One said, "Bo & Hope! They teased us by bringing them back, then BAM! They're gone again!" Another responded with, "Bo and Hope need to return to reveal Bo is OKAY."

Bo and Hope were an iconic "Days of Our Lives" couple that had the kind of relationship timeline that soap fans love. Their first wedding was in 1985, and after many break ups and make ups, they renewed their vows in 2008. Their love story reads like a true soap opera storyline with kidnappings, royal engagements, and alter-egos, per Soaps.com.

Star Peter Reckell seemingly left "Days of Our Lives" in 2012 because he didn't have much of a solid storyline, but he returned briefly in 2015. Kristian Alfonso retired from the show in 2020, per Deadline, after her character had been written off for a few months. Their romance ended when Bo died back in 2015. But because no one really dies in a soap, the couple returned in 2023 but Bo quickly fell into a coma, ending things between them once again, per Michael Fairman TV. Now, whether or not Alfonso and Reckell would return yet again remains to be seen. But clearly, The List readers would love to see it happen.