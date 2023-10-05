Former NCIS Stars Who Left The Series Due To Behind The Scenes Drama

Since premiering on CBS in 2003, "NCIS," short for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, has achieved significant acclaim, drawing in over 10 million viewers per episode in the 2021–2022 season. The show's triumph spawned multiple spin-offs, including "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and "NCIS: Hawaiʻi." Despite enduring substantial cast changes over its two-decade run, "NCIS" has maintained a devoted fan base as its special agents continue to tackle criminal cases.

While some of the actors, like Sasha Alexander and Lucas Black, left due to the hectic filming schedule, others exited the series because of behind-the-scenes drama. From co-star conflicts to toxic work environments, the "NCIS" franchise has faced off-screen turmoil throughout its history. The earliest instance of drama on set was when Mark Harmon reportedly got a producer fired from the show. In 2007, Harmon played a crucial role in the departure of "NCIS" co-creator Donald P. Bellisario when he complained about 16-hour workdays and last-minute script deliveries, attributed to Bellisario's "chaotic management style," per TV Guide.

Crew members later confirmed there were multiple clashes between the two, citing their strong personalities and incompatible working styles to The Hollywood Reporter. However, executive producer Charles Floyd Johnson clarified that Harmon didn't explicitly seek Bellisario's dismissal but simply expressed discontent with the work environment. Bellisario maintained that leaving the show was his choice, stating, "I had done enough on the show, so I stepped away." The incident appears to have marked the beginning of off-screen tensions on the "NCIS" sets, as they were far from absent in the following years.