Everything We Know About Natalie Wood's Tragic Death

Natalie Wood was a child actor who became famous in films like "Miracle on 34th St." She successfully transitioned to being a teen star, receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in "Rebel Without a Cause." She continued acting throughout her life, winning acclaim for high-profile roles in films like "West Side Story" and "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice." Unfortunately, like her "Rebel Without a Cause" co-stars James Dean and Sal Mineo, Wood died tragically. In 1981, after being on a yacht with her husband Robert Wagner, the 43-year-old actor drowned off the coast of Catalina.

"R.J. [Wagner] and Natalie were this town's best foot forward," producer John Foreman told UPI after Wood's death. Still, rumors about foul play swirled after her drowning. Wood's sister Lana blames Wagner — whom Wood married, divorced, and remarried — for her death, telling The New York Post, "I don't believe it was premeditated. But that doesn't mean I don't think he did it: Of course he did!" Wagner has always maintained his innocence, writing in his memoir "Pieces of My Heart" that he was devastated after her death. "The bottom line is that nobody knows exactly what happened," he wrote, denying having seen her go into the water.

So, what exactly do we know for sure?