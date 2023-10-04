How Prince George Feels About His Milestone School Exams

Death and taxes might be the only certainties in life for adults (if you ask Benjamin Franklin, anyway), but for kids, this certainty comes in the form of standardized testing. Indeed, little can be done to stop the onslaught of study guides and quizzing we face as children — and as Prince George of Wales is quickly discovering, that applies even if you're royal.

Royalty or not, the eldest son of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be facing his Independent Schools Examination Board Pre-Test ahead of Year 7, which is akin to sixth grade in the United States. The ISEB Pre-Test is a precursory assessment of a pupil's academic standing ahead of their Common Entrance or Scholarship exams that is often used by highly competitive senior schools like Eton College, where Prince George's father and uncle attended.

While visiting a school in Cardiff, Wales, Kate revealed how George really felt about reaching the age where these milestone exams begin. In a video posted on TikTok by Matt Wilkinson, an editor at The Sun, the princess says to a group of students: "George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says, 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels, you feel like you're on it."