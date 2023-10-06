Inside Robin Roberts' Relationship With Amber Laign

Robin Roberts, who is best known for her long-time anchor role on ABC's "Good Morning America," is also known for taking some of her personal challenges and turning them into opportunities for good, such as is the case of her previous cancer battle. Roberts' career has also spanned over 30 years, with experiences in both the television and radio industries as a journalist and producer. About a decade ago, Roberts also made headlines due to her previously private relationship with Amber Laign. Laign is a massage therapist and co-owner of Plant Juice Oils, a women's holistic health company specializing in essential oils and CBD products.

While Roberts and Laign have been together for nearly two decades, the couple spent many years keeping their relationship out of the public eye. Many events, along with societal and cultural changes, helped bring their relationship into the spotlight. These are the key moments that have shaped their relationship, giving us a better understanding of who Roberts and Laign are as a couple and why their connection continues to endure.