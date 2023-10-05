Jill Duggar Dillard Remembers The Heartbreaking Second Anniversary Of Her Miscarriage

Jill Duggar Dillard was raised as one of 19 children to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar whose lives were the subject of the TLC show "19 Kids and Counting." Growing up in a strict conservative and fundamentalist household doesn't sound like it was always easy. Jill risked everything to tell her truth about the family a couple of times. First, with the Prime Video docuseries "Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," which delved into the religion they were brought up in. Jill then wrote her "Counting the Cost" memoir to tell her side of the story that so many people watched from the outside, revealing some crushing things about her parents. Now, Jill seems to be focusing her energy on her own family, which includes three sons with her husband Derick Dillard — Israel, Samuel, and Frederick Dillard.

Jill has referred to Frederick, their youngest child, as their "rainbow baby" — a baby born after a pregnancy loss. Jill posted a picture of Frederick on Instagram with a touching caption in memory of the second anniversary of her miscarriage. "Today we remember our baby we lost 2 years ago," Jill wrote, "We thank God for our other babes we get to hold close and raise here on earth, including our little #rainbowbaby." She also included a hashtag for the name they chose for the baby they lost — River Bliss.