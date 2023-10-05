Jill Duggar Dillard Remembers The Heartbreaking Second Anniversary Of Her Miscarriage
Jill Duggar Dillard was raised as one of 19 children to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar whose lives were the subject of the TLC show "19 Kids and Counting." Growing up in a strict conservative and fundamentalist household doesn't sound like it was always easy. Jill risked everything to tell her truth about the family a couple of times. First, with the Prime Video docuseries "Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," which delved into the religion they were brought up in. Jill then wrote her "Counting the Cost" memoir to tell her side of the story that so many people watched from the outside, revealing some crushing things about her parents. Now, Jill seems to be focusing her energy on her own family, which includes three sons with her husband Derick Dillard — Israel, Samuel, and Frederick Dillard.
Jill has referred to Frederick, their youngest child, as their "rainbow baby" — a baby born after a pregnancy loss. Jill posted a picture of Frederick on Instagram with a touching caption in memory of the second anniversary of her miscarriage. "Today we remember our baby we lost 2 years ago," Jill wrote, "We thank God for our other babes we get to hold close and raise here on earth, including our little #rainbowbaby." She also included a hashtag for the name they chose for the baby they lost — River Bliss.
Jill Duggar Dillard has kept River Bliss' memory close
Jill Duggar Dillard marked the first anniversary of her miscarriage last year with an Instagram story. Her pain of losing a wanted pregnancy is clearly and completely understandably ongoing, and people have thanked her in the comments on this year's post for sharing her miscarriage story and sending her love on a hard day.
A week after she miscarried in 2021, Jill told the world some of the story of what happened on the Dillard Family website. She wrote about learning they were pregnant with River Bliss, telling Israel and Samuel Dillard they were going to be big brothers, but, "a few days later we started miscarrying." She also explained how they came up with the name River Bliss — it's a name rooted in Biblical meaning and a reminder for them that their "baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us."
In the weeks after the miscarriage, Jill shared one of the ways her family was dealing with the loss. She posted a picture on Instagram of her with her son Sam and the "memory box" he helped her pick out. "We will keep pregnancy tests, hospital bands, letters & anything else we want to remember the baby by in here," Jill wrote.