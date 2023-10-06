Katie Holmes Once Offered A Cash Reward For Suri's Lost Dog
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are no strangers to news columns, but it's often for wholesome content like matching outfits or their close bond after the impact of Holmes and Tom Cruise's divorce. However, in 2014, when Suri was just 8 years old, she experienced one of the worst nightmares of every fur parent: a missing pet. Her dog, Honey, was reported missing after slipping out of a friend's backyard in Benedict Canyon, Beverly Hills.
This was undoubtedly a disaster for Suri and her mother, as Honey, a Chihuahua mix, was unfamiliar with the area since they had only recently moved there. Every dog owner knows that a spooked dog is a recipe for disaster in Beverly Hills, not only because of the traffic but also because of the coyotes that have been known to get a hold of the smaller animals.
Holmes and her daughter were understandably distressed, and as the hours passed with no signs of the beloved pooch, they did what any well-off dog owner would do: They put up signs and offer a cash reward. The lost dog reward sign explained that the 10-pound Chihuahua was missing without a collar and that she was only a year old. Although not stated on the poster, PageSix reported that a $1,000 reward was being offered for her safe return.
Honey was found safe and sound
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise also enlisted the help of Lucky Puppy Rescue, a non-profit organization that rescues, homes, and trains puppies. Honey went missing on Sunday, August 24, 2014, and thanks to the speedy reaction of her owners, two sightings were reported in the same week.
This encouraged Lucky Puppy Rescue to amp up the search in the area, and on Wednesday, three long days after she went missing, Honey was found. While three days may not seem like a lot in human time, we imagine it was forever to Holmes and Suri, and even longer for a tiny Chihuahua.
Honey's rescue was broadcast, and because she looked different from the lost photos, there was speculation that it wasn't really her. However, the lost dog photos were of the lovely pup in a cute Flamingo Tank Dog Dress, and the broadcast photos were of her after surviving three whole days in the wild. We think she was allowed to look a little worse for wear after that ordeal. Plus, TMZ reported that a source from Lucky Puppy Rescue confirmed that Honey had a microchip. A simple scan was all that was needed to prove that the found dog was indeed Honey.
Who got the cash reward for Suri Cruise's lost dog?
With Honey safely rescued, the public turned its eye to the other important matter: the cash reward. Sadly, there is little to be said about this because there are no official reports about who got the reward or if anyone did. However, Katie Holmes is known to be charitable and often involves her daughter in her causes.
Look to the Stars reports that she is involved with at least 10 charities and 13 causes, so it's possible (but not confirmed) that she donated to the rescue center. We know for sure that Suri and Holmes went on to adopt two more dogs. In 2018, Footwear News reported that Suri took Honey and another Chihuahua to the park, and in 2022, Hola gave us snapshots of Suri with a white curly-haired puppy.
Unfortunately, we do not know the names of these precious dogs, but we do know they are unbelievably cute. It's not surprising how little we know about these dogs, considering Katie's private parenting style due to the wild rumors about Suri Cruise, thanks to her dad, Tom's involvement with Scientology. Cash reward or not, we're happy that Honey was returned to her pawrents safe and sound.