Katie Holmes Once Offered A Cash Reward For Suri's Lost Dog

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are no strangers to news columns, but it's often for wholesome content like matching outfits or their close bond after the impact of Holmes and Tom Cruise's divorce. However, in 2014, when Suri was just 8 years old, she experienced one of the worst nightmares of every fur parent: a missing pet. Her dog, Honey, was reported missing after slipping out of a friend's backyard in Benedict Canyon, Beverly Hills.

This was undoubtedly a disaster for Suri and her mother, as Honey, a Chihuahua mix, was unfamiliar with the area since they had only recently moved there. Every dog owner knows that a spooked dog is a recipe for disaster in Beverly Hills, not only because of the traffic but also because of the coyotes that have been known to get a hold of the smaller animals.

Holmes and her daughter were understandably distressed, and as the hours passed with no signs of the beloved pooch, they did what any well-off dog owner would do: They put up signs and offer a cash reward. The lost dog reward sign explained that the 10-pound Chihuahua was missing without a collar and that she was only a year old. Although not stated on the poster, PageSix reported that a $1,000 reward was being offered for her safe return.