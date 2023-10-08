Maria Shriver's Son Christopher Is Turning Heads After His Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Christopher Schwarzenegger, the youngest son of Maria Shriver and the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger, is garnering quite a bit of buzz online. Unlike his family, who is always in the spotlight, Christopher has shied away from the public eye. However, you can always trust the internet police to deny his explicit request for privacy.

Recent photos of Christopher looking trim and fit have stirred up an internet frenzy, even overshadowing the finalizing of the 10-year divorce between his parents and Arnold's Netflix documentary, the aptly-titled "Arnold." The Schwarzenegger name often evokes stereotypical images of sculpted bodies, large muscles, and huge smiles. It's no wonder, then, that this is such a huge topic of conversation among fans.

The high body expectations were obviously a sore spot for Christopher, whose weight was often criticized online, with some sites going as far as body-shaming him. However, Christopher survived this media onslaught thanks to support from his family. Not only that, but he changed his diet and fitness regimen to build a body he's proud of. The best part is that he didn't do it to please the public — he did it for himself.