Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Stir The Pot With A Britney Spears Meme & It Didn't Go Well

Former president Donald Trump is a bit busy these days bouncing between campaign appearances and courtrooms, and he isn't always able to voice his opinions as often as he might like. Fortunately, his oldest son is more than willing to pick up the slack. Donald Trump Jr. has raised more than a few eyebrows over the years with his tweets about Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head, public school teachers, and other people and institutions he deems are destroying America with their "wokeness."

In 2023, his social media feeds and Rumble videos have focused on the injustice being done to his father, plus lots of shade thrown at Biden for his policies on the economy, immigration, and just about anything else he's done since taking office.

In October 2023, Trump Jr. reposted a split-screen meme of Britney Spears on Instagram as a metaphor for the current administration. The left photo, showing the pop princess at her peak of fame, was captioned "America Under Trump." The pic on the right was taken from one of Spears' many recent Instagram videos, in which she performed an improvisational dance around her living area while brandishing prop knives. The caption: "America Under Biden." The message: The country was wonderful when his dad was in charge, but has now deteriorated beyond recognition. Trump Jr. commented merely, "Yup."

But if the former first son was hoping his snark would resonate with his followers, he was sadly mistaken. The overwhelming response from his followers — not to mention Spears' soon-to-be ex — was a resounding "Nope."