5 Days Of Our Lives Characters We'd Love To Grab A Drink With
"Days of Our Lives" is known for being one of the most dramatic soaps on television. Between the crazy resurrections of multiple characters and even a devil possession or three, the citizens of Salem have no shortage of outrageous stories to tell; and we want to hear all about it from the people who were there.
Over the years, fans have grown attached to the characters that they follow every day, seeing them go through the ups and downs of life. Sometimes it feels like we know them better than they know themselves. There have been so many times when watching our favorite characters that we just want to pick their brains and ask them what was going through their head at a particular moment. We know that these five characters from "Days of Our Lives" would have some tea to spill or at the very least be a fun drinking buddy.
Susan Banks
As one of the kookiest characters on "Days of Our Lives," Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) has been involved in some of the most interesting storylines. If we were to have a drink with her, it would definitely be in a bar in Nashville, probably with some Elvis music playing in the background. Even though Susan is wild and funny beyond belief, she is also fiercely protective of her family, like her son EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), and grandson, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman).
While Susan has impersonated Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) at times, it's her psychic powers in which we are most interested. She started having premonitions and visions in 2021 when Susan helped Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) communicate with his presumed-dead wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Susan also used her spiritual powers to sense the devil's possession of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and her grandson Johnny, aiding in the effort to vanquish the devil from Salem. Even though her powers were used for much more extreme circumstances on the soap opera, Susan's connections could definitely be used for good in the real world.
Kristen DiMera
Kristen DiMera is easily one of the most iconic villains on "Days of Our Lives," and she has been since her debut in 1993. She first fell in love with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and they planned a life together, but she soon moved on to his son Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and has been pining after him in their on-again, off-again relationship ever since. Kristen would probably prefer to share a drink in the DiMera mansion, lounging on the couch, plotting her next scheme over a glass of far-too-expensive wine.
Even though Kristen is lethal to her enemies, she does have a heart underneath her tough exterior; just ask her best friend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers). When Kristen cares about someone, she will move heaven and earth to keep them safe, and that determination is admirable. We'd love to hear every single crazy story that Kristen has been involved in and how she managed to make it out fairly unscathed. Despite her evil streak, Kristen's quick thinking and unwavering support would be helpful for everyone in their time of need.
Leo Stark
As far as we're concerned, we would be willing to share a drink with the wacky Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) anywhere in the world. Whether it's by the pool in Cabo, a vineyard in Napa, or a ski lodge in Iceland (up to crash a honeymoon, anyone?), we know that Leo would be the ideal drinking buddy. He's been walking the line of good vs. evil since he arrived in Salem in 2018, and his morally gray character never seems to get old.
Personally, we'd love to hear the story of how Leo got involved with the mystery of the Alamainian peacock. Yes, it was Leo's greed that led him to steal the real emerald from the peacock, but it was also his greed that saved the world from being blown up, so you take your wins where you can. Also, seeing Leo help Will (Chandler Massey), Sonny (Zach Tinker), and Chad (Billy Flynn) compete in a drag competition was the stuff of pure genius, and we'd love to hear all the details straight from the source. A drink with Leo Stark is bound to lift everyone's spirits, and probably get them involved in a scheme or two before he's done.
Kate Roberts
We couldn't list characters from "Days of Our Lives" we'd love to drink with without mentioning Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). It's a given that if we were to meet with Kate, she'd already be sitting in Horton Town Square, nursing a martini and looking fabulous while doing it.
Kate has had a rough time in Salem, from her many marriages and decades-long feud with Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), but she always manages to make it work. We'd love to ask her about what we consider one of the most iconic scenes in all of "Days" history: being shot and buried alive by Vivian, then breaking free and dragging herself to the hospital. How does it feel to cheat death so many times and still come out the other side, kicking and screaming? No matter what the topic, we're sure Kate would have some wisdom to share, and some gossip on the side.
Doug and Julie Williams
If Julie's Place was still up and running in Salem, that would be the ideal place to have a drink with legendary super couple Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth-Hayes). As one of the longest-reigning couples on "Days of Our Lives," Doug and Julie have been around for most of the wild and crazy things that have happened in Salem. They've experienced a lot of life together, and the stories they could tell would be fascinating.
Their marital advice would be the first thing we'd ask about. After being married for so long, what keeps the spark alive? We're sure that discovering Julie's grandson Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Doug being possessed by the devil makes for an interesting relationship. But through it all, these two have stuck by each other and come out the other side. Talking to some of the most famous Salemites would be a privilege and an experience one would not soon forget.