What The Cast Of Clarissa Explains It All Is Doing Today

Clarissa Darling, the lead and title character of the show, had a keen fashion sense and a love of computers. She was played by '90s icon Melissa Joan Hart, who spoke directly to the camera in the show. And though Hart was just 15 when she joined the Darling family, she had already been acting for years. In her earlier youth, she was in a miniseries called "Kane & Abel" and a TV movie called "Christmas Snow."

After the Nickelodeon show ended, there was talk of a spin-off of Clarissa's college years, but it didn't get picked up. Instead, Hart went on to star in the extremely popular "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Hart played Sabrina for 163 episodes as well as accompanying movies like "Sabrina Goes to Rome." As if that wasn't enough to keep her busy, she also landed roles in various movies and TV shows before jumping on the show "Melissa & Joey" in 2010. The sitcom ran for over 100 episodes. She has another TV movie coming out in 2023, and rumors of a Clarissa reboot continue to circulate. Hart previously said at a 90s Con event that the reboot was off, but IMDb still lists its production status as unknown.

Hart married Mark Wilkerson in 2003. She told People that the secret to her 20-year marriage was "just making that commitment and sticking to it."