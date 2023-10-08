The Dark Side Of Joan Collins And Maxwell Reed's Marriage

English actress Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson have been together for over two decades, despite their 32-year age gap. The two tied the knot in 2002, and their relationship is still going strong. "It is fifth time lucky," said Collins in an interview with The Daily Mail, hinting at her past tumultuous love life. "[Percy's] a wonderful, kind, truly good man."

Before meeting Gibson, she had four other marriages, including one with Irish actor Maxwell Reed. He was her first husband, but their marriage had nothing to do with love. The "Dynasty" star met Reed when she was only 17. She agreed to go out with him, even though he was 31 years old. Reed allegedly raped Collins on their first date, taking advantage of her innocence. "I was 17, but I was the equivalent mentally of 12. We did not have sex education," she confessed in an interview with The Guardian. The actress ended up marrying him, but things continued to go downhill.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).