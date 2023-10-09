Adam Sandler Is Committed To Giving His Daughters The Most Normal Upbringing Possible

The "Happy Gilmore" star was born in a middle-class family, being the youngest of four siblings. His mother, Judy Sandler, was a teacher, whereas his father, Stanley Sandler, was working as an electrician. Adam Sandler's family supported him every step of the way, but he wouldn't have gotten where he is today without hard work. Later in life, the actor decided to raise his daughters the way he was so they wouldn't grow up feeling entitled.

"The idea of my kids being spoiled — I go to sleep thinking about it — and I wake up thinking about it," Sadler admitted in a 2010 interview with The Toronto Sun. He also confessed that, despite his best efforts, he struggles to give his daughters a normal upbringing, given his $440 million net worth. The "Billy Madison" star and his family share a $4.1 million house in Los Angeles, California, and own several other properties across the U.S.

However, Sadie and Sunny Sandler do pretty much the same things as other kids their age. They eat homemade meals and fast food, go swimming, watch movies, and have a strict bedtime. Apart from that, their father supports them in their pursuits. "They like to sing ... and they see Daddy up there, and they're like, 'Can I try that?' So, I say, 'Get on up there,'" the actor told Us Weekly in 2020.