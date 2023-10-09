Virgin River Fans Are Divided On Jack's Worst Moment On The Show

Unsurprisingly, many fans were quick to cite the "Virgin River" drug cartel leader Calvin's attack on Jack in the bar as the worst moment on the show. But for other fans, watching Jack Sheridan almost die on the floor of his own bar still paled in comparison to the moment Jack found out his twins with Charmaine weren't actually his and, subsequently, him losing his baby with Mel.

One fan wrote, "When Jack finds out he's not the father of the twin boys ... later on in the series, you watch him. Sitting in his SUV at a crosswalk. Watching a father. With two boys walking from a baseball team. You can see in his eyes. That he was wishing he had boys and was able to be with them. And it was all stripped away from him." Mel later having a miscarriage of her and Jack's baby only exacerbated the tragic fatherhood storyline, making it a top contender for Jack's lowest point.

Other "Virgin River" lovers found Jack's consequences of his drinking problem to be the hardest to watch, from missing out on Mel's sister's wedding to being found wasted by Preacher, his friend and fellow Marine. One fan wrote, "I don't like thinking Jack has a drinking problem. Make it go away, writers!!!" Honorable mentions also include Jack leaving his relationships, whether with Charmaine or Mel, and Jack's struggle to deal with the painful memories of his brother's death.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).