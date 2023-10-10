A Look At Prince Harry's Close Relationship With David Foster

David Foster, music producer and songwriter extraordinaire, can also count himself as one of the people in Prince Harry's inner circle. Foster and the Duke of Sussex actually got to know each other through their wives, as Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Katharine McPhee, Foster's fifth wife, both went to Immaculate Heart Catholic School. Meghan was a couple of grades ahead of McPhee, so while the two didn't have classes together, they did become acquainted when they participated in school musicals. In 2019, McPhee and Foster reportedly connected with the Sussexes when McPhee was starring in a London production of the musical "Waitress."

While McPhee felt she and Meghan were just revisiting a childhood connection, something deeper developed between Harry and Foster. "My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry," the singer and actor informed "Access Hollywood." "They're like father and son." Besides being just one year younger than King Charles, Foster has also been supportive of the prince and caring towards his family. During Christmas 2019, Foster used his connections to arrange for the Sussexes to spend the holiday on Vancouver Island, Canada. Harry and Meghan stayed on the property for six weeks during a tumultuous time while they worked through their decision to step back as working royals. "I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off," Foster later explained to The Daily Mail.