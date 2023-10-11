The Funny Parenting Mistake George Clooney Regrets Making With His Kids

George Clooney didn't plan to become a father and husband. However, he now relishes both roles. In an interview on "WTF with Marc Maron," Clooney revealed that meeting his wife Amal Clooney changed his perspective on becoming a father. The glamorous couple didn't agonize over the question of whether or not to have kids and decided quickly.

After Amal presented the idea of them becoming parents, George recalled that after a minute of silence, he told her, "Well I'm in if you're in." They welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. Like most parents, Amal and George have made some parenting mistakes, but their mishaps may be funnier than others. In an interview with "CBS Mornings" (2.10-2:36), George said that "they made a terrible mistake" by teaching their kids Italian.

It's a dangerous mistake because neither of them speak the language. "We armed them with a language that they can harm us with. And we don't really know what they say," joked the A-list actor. Their children speak French as well. In a "Today with Hoda and Jenna" (0:5-0:17) interview, Clooney exclaimed "So, you know it's a conspiracy," when talking about the children communicating with each other in French and Italian.