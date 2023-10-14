Francia Raisa Once Labeled Her Relationship With Selena Gomez As A Trauma Bond

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa forged a strong connection from the moment they crossed paths in 2007. They quickly became friends after meeting at a charity event, bonding over their shared teenage experiences. The pair remained close as adults, supporting each other every step of the way, with Raisa playing a pivotal role in Gomez's life during a particularly challenging period.

When Gomez, who suffers from lupus, an autoimmune disease that makes the immune system attack the body's own tissue and organs, needed a kidney transplant in 2017, Raisa selflessly stepped forward as the donor. Gomez took to Instagram to share the news, expressing her gratitude with a heartfelt post accompanied by a touching snapshot of the two holding hands in a hospital bed. "I am incredibly blessed," the singer wrote in the caption, adding, "I love you so much sis." In a talk with Extra's Terri Seymour, Raisa labeled their relationship a trauma bond because of everything they went through together.

Despite Raisa's profound sacrifice, the dynamics of their relationship eventually shifted, and the two drifted apart over time. Rumors swirled that it was due to Gomez's unhealthy lifestyle choices following the transplant, but Raisa cleared the air.