Inside Days Of Our Lives Star Lucas Adams' Sweet Marriage To Shelby Wulfert
"Days of Our Lives" has seen plenty of love triangles over the years that have certainly caused a lot of drama between the residents in the fictional town of Salem. Back in 2019, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) decided to give their relationship a chance. However, their time together was full of jealousy, rage, and near-death situations when Claire became very envious of a young woman by the name of Haley Chen (Thia Megia). Tripp thought he was being a good friend by pretending to marry Haley just so she could stay in the country. Things got so heated that Claire even attacked Tripp with a knife when she thought he was cheating on her. And of course, there was also Tripp's complicated relationship with Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). Things were great until they weren't when Allie became possessed by the devil.
Thankfully for actor Lucas Adams, his real-life relationships have been nothing like the ones that he portrays in front of the cameras. That's because he and his wife Shelby Wulfert have one of the sweetest marriages in the celebrity world that certainly no soap opera love triangle story could touch.
Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert were co-stars and friends before lovers
Lucas Adams might be best known to daytime television fans as Tripp Dalton on "Days of Our Lives," but before his soap opera career, he was a Disney star in "Liv & Maddie." That's where he first met his future wife, Shelby Wulfert. However, they didn't reconnect until much later in their lives. They also became friends before they became boyfriend and girlfriend. Lucas had a role on the show in Seasons 3 and 4. Wulfert told People in 2022, "Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that, I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do, too!'" The couple got engaged in July 2021 and then got married in an intimate ceremony that only included 40 of their closest friends and family. It was a laid-back Texas affair that was full of good laughs, good pasta, and their favorite Spotify playlist.
Off-screen, the couple enjoys all the things a newly married pair loves to do, including going to baseball games, checking out their local botanical gardens, and of course, dressing up as their favorite Addams Family and Peaky Binders characters for Halloween, as documented by their adorable Instagram presence. But Adams and Wulfert also have some major plans for the future, too.
Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert want to start a family
In an interview with People, Shelby Wulfert admitted that she and Lucas Adams would like to start a family. She said, "We want to have kids in a couple of years, so [we're] starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives." With Adams taking a break from daytime television, the couple seems to enjoy wedded bliss in their first year of marriage. Whether or not Adams will come back to reprise his role anytime soon remains to be seen, but he did tell Soap Opera Digest in 2022, "I guess Tripp is not someone who sticks around all the time. He needs to stretch his wings every now and then."
But then again, if there's one thing that we know Adams and Wulfert are doing, it's coming up with the kind of cute nicknames for each other that you'd expect from two television stars like them. Wulfert has said that she loves to think of all "the different cringey things I can call him as my husband ... the great hu-bino, you know, the options are endless." It's just too bad that Claire Brady never really got that far with Tripp Dalton, right?