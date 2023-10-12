What Happened To Boobypack After Shark Tank?
ABC's "Shark Tank" is where dreams blossom or bust — for CC Conrad, the CEO and founder of Boobypack, she got a taste of both. Conrad brought her "fanny pack for your rack" to the shark panel in Season 6 of the show, which featured a waterproof lining and roomy, zippered pouches. Conrad boasted earning $10,000 on the first day of sales and being ranked as Kickstarter's most profitable fashion campaign in 2013.
Conrad's pitch varied between hilarious and playful to tense and heart-wrenching. She offered each shark a personalized Boobypack (Kevin O'Leary's even featured with his signature catchphrase, 'You're dead to me'). After a tense back and forth with the sharks on profit margins and retail downfalls, Conrad admitted that she funded Boobypack using an inheritance from her late father, who was also an entrepreneur.
The Boobypack founder's spirit proved impressive, and after hearing offers from Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Barbara Corcoran, Conrad settled with Corcoran for $80,000 in exchange for 25% equity — only 5% more equity than Conrad's initial ask (via Hulu).
Boobypack saw a massive spike in sales after leaving the shark tank
The emotional rollercoaster that was Boobypack founder CC Conrad's "Shark Tank" pitch turned out to be worth the turmoil, as sales were boosted after her episode aired in 2015. "We saw an insane spike [in web traffic] throughout that first weekend, and it's still ongoing," Conrad told HubSpot. "We sold $2,000 of product within the first two minutes of my pitch airing. By the end of the show, I was hugging all my family members as we watched the numbers climb. Our baseline so far is about 5x what it was before the show."
Conrad told Hudson Sutler that she initially started Boobypack after working as an assistant editor at Time Inc. and becoming frustrated at her lack of entrepreneurial freedom. "When I started Boobypack, the fact that I was able to make branding and marketing decisions quickly, without "approval" was so invigorating. Once we doubled our fundraising goal on Kickstarter, I knew I had to give Boobypack a shot and go all in," she said.
Boobypack expanded into storage-equipped tankinis and bathing suits and maintained a strong online presence following its network television debut. While investor Barbara Corcoran, who is selective when it comes to investing, occasionally appeared on Boobypack's social posts, Shark Tank Recap reported that her $80,000 for 25% deal was never finalized.
Boobypack never made it into the 2020s
Unfortunately, for all the determination and scrappiness CC Conrad brought to her Boobypack business, the company never found a strong enough footing to carry over into the 2020s. Conrad posted her farewell announcement to Instagram in November 2016: "Dear Angels (& Mangels) — After 4 incredible years we're on to the next adventure and are closing down the Boobypack shop! Can't tell you how much your support has meant to us, to me. Love you, mean it," the founder captioned a Boobypack photo collage.
Boobypack is no longer available on the market, but similar products still exist. Just before the company announced its closing, Boobypack's Instagram posted a not-so-subtle callout of a Turkish company called Bubicep (Boobypack in Turkish) that claimed its storage sports bra idea was completely original. While Boobypack enjoyed a brief period of success as it expanded its audience post-"Shark Tank," the company couldn't keep its momentum.
Conrad, now going by Christina Conrad Bernstein, lives in London and is now a freelance writer and Steering Committee Member for UNICEF Next Generation, per her LinkedIn profile. Boobypack might not have become the most successful product from "Shark Tank" or a multi-million dollar enterprise. Still, Conrad's body-positive, pro-woman encouragement to "Believe in your SHELFie" was an important cultural moment nonetheless.