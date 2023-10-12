What Happened To Boobypack After Shark Tank?

ABC's "Shark Tank" is where dreams blossom or bust — for CC Conrad, the CEO and founder of Boobypack, she got a taste of both. Conrad brought her "fanny pack for your rack" to the shark panel in Season 6 of the show, which featured a waterproof lining and roomy, zippered pouches. Conrad boasted earning $10,000 on the first day of sales and being ranked as Kickstarter's most profitable fashion campaign in 2013.

Conrad's pitch varied between hilarious and playful to tense and heart-wrenching. She offered each shark a personalized Boobypack (Kevin O'Leary's even featured with his signature catchphrase, 'You're dead to me'). After a tense back and forth with the sharks on profit margins and retail downfalls, Conrad admitted that she funded Boobypack using an inheritance from her late father, who was also an entrepreneur.

The Boobypack founder's spirit proved impressive, and after hearing offers from Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Barbara Corcoran, Conrad settled with Corcoran for $80,000 in exchange for 25% equity — only 5% more equity than Conrad's initial ask (via Hulu).