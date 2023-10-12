What To Know About Days Of Our Lives Star Aketra Sevillian
Actor Akteria Sevillian has only been on "Days of Our Lives" for a short time, but she's already made her mark on the hit Peacock soap. Everything we know about her character, Talia Hunter, tells us that she's someone with a lot of secrets along with a complicated past. In some of the most recent episodes, Talia has been getting very up close and personal with none other than Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer), which led to a night in her bedroom. She's someone who is certainly stirring things up in Salem.
Interestingly enough, Sevillian didn't have to audition on "DOOL" to become Talia. She explained to Soap Opera Digest that all she did was send in a few tapes to the producers of "Days of Our Lives," and before she knew it, she got an offer from the show. "They came with an offer a couple of days later, and I was ecstatic," Sevillian said.
Perhaps Sevillian had gotten the role so quickly because of the fact that she's already an established actor in the entertainment industry with some major credits to her name.
From 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' To Salem
If Aketra Sevillian looks like she's got a familiar face, it's because she does. Before joining the cast of "Days of Our Lives" in 2023, she starred in a handful of episodes in the hit HBO Max series, "The Sex Lives of College Girls." She also had small roles on "Grown-ish," and "Millennials." But landing her role on "DOOL" was a game-changer for her, both personally and professionally. In 2023, the Michigan native told Soap Opera Digest that her grandmother was a huge fan of "Days of Our Lives" while she was growing up.
Speaking of family, Sevillian is actually named after her mother, Arteka, but spelled backward, though she also goes by Keke. Sevillian was also a major athlete during her high school days, helping her basketball team win the Michigan Class B State Championship in 2012. Sevillian is so involved in basketball, that she once hosted Ballislife, which highlights up-and-coming athletes in the sport. She got her athleticism from her father, Clarence Sevillian, as he used to be a wide receiver for Vanderbilt University's football team, per Michigan Live. When Sevillian is not in the gym, she likes to keep things in check and make her fans laugh on her TikTok account.
Aketra Sevillian is out at 'Days of Our Lives'
While Aketra Sevillian has finished her run on "Days of Our Lives," there's always a chance that she might come back to Salem for a future storyline. One of her "DOOL" co-stars, Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker), shared her praise for Sevillian in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts. She wrote, "Why you are still not on our show is beyond me!!! You are a beautiful light! To bigger and better!"
While Sevillian herself has not made any comments about what her next step in her career will be, it doesn't mean she hasn't been keeping busy. There's been some fan speculation on Twitter suggesting that she could make her way to Port Charles on "General Hospital" as a new love interest for TJ Ashford. Sevillian hasn't said anything about the possibility, but she did hint at big things to come on her Instagram account. She captioned one of her posts with, "'Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply' or whatever Beyoncé said ..." In other words, this won't be the last that we'll be hearing from Sevillian. Watch this space.