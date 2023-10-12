What To Know About Days Of Our Lives Star Aketra Sevillian

Actor Akteria Sevillian has only been on "Days of Our Lives" for a short time, but she's already made her mark on the hit Peacock soap. Everything we know about her character, Talia Hunter, tells us that she's someone with a lot of secrets along with a complicated past. In some of the most recent episodes, Talia has been getting very up close and personal with none other than Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer), which led to a night in her bedroom. She's someone who is certainly stirring things up in Salem.

Interestingly enough, Sevillian didn't have to audition on "DOOL" to become Talia. She explained to Soap Opera Digest that all she did was send in a few tapes to the producers of "Days of Our Lives," and before she knew it, she got an offer from the show. "They came with an offer a couple of days later, and I was ecstatic," Sevillian said.

Perhaps Sevillian had gotten the role so quickly because of the fact that she's already an established actor in the entertainment industry with some major credits to her name.