Simon Cowell Missed A Major Opportunity To Work With The Spice Girls

Simon Cowell is a heavy hitter in the music industry — he's to thank for some of our favorite singers, such as Camila Cabello (à la Fifth Harmony), Cher Lloyd, and of course, One Direction. He discovered many of these stars when they were still rising talents on both the British and American incarnations of his talent competition franchise, "The X Factor." Cowell has had undoubted success as a judge and record label exec for over 40 years. But all successes come with a few lows, and for Cowell, his biggest regret was passing up on the Spice Girls.

Founded in 1994, the iconic girl group quickly amassed fans across Britain and beyond. They topped worldwide charts and sold over 80 million albums by their disbandment. Cowell reflected on his lost chance at getting in on the successful group on the "Jay Leno Show." When Leno asked what Cowell's biggest career regret was, he referenced the pop songstresses. "I offered them a deal, but they didn't want to sign to me, so that kind of hurt at the time," the "Syco Music" founder said (per HuffPost). Notably, the Spice Girls eventually became the highest-selling girl group of all time.