The Stunning Transformation Of Queen Rania

Queen Rania was born in Kuwait on August 31, 1970, to Faisal Al-Yassin and Ilham Yassin, both of whom are of Palestinian descent. She lived in Kuwait with her parents and siblings, an older sister and a younger brother, until the early 1990s. Rania was educated as a child in Kuwait, and in 1987, left home to pursue higher education at the American University of Cairo. Though Al-Yassin practiced medicine, her family was still subject to danger in her home country, and in 1991 amid the Gulf War, Rania's family sought refuge in Amman, Jordan. Once Rania had completed her studies, she moved to Jordan to be with her family.

Although Rania was born in Kuwait, she is of Jordanian heritage and has been a citizen of Jordan since she was born. "I grew up in a very ordinary, private family ... doing pretty regular things ... cinema ... gym ... restaurants ... interacting and making friends with people from all walks of life — and I'm so glad I did," Rania told Elle (via Queen Rania's official website) of her childhood.

Queen Rania maintained a strong relationship with both her parents throughout her adult life. Her father died in May of 2022, but her mother is still alive. Rania honored her mother on Mother's Day in 2023 with a post on Instagram saying, "Thank you for always reminding us of what is important in life ... and today that is you!"