The Controversy Surrounding Melania Trump's Rose Garden Renovation

Former First Lady Melania Trump might have assumed things were coming up roses for her when she opted for a White House Rose Garden makeover in 2020, but the public reception has been decidedly more thorny. The garden as we know it was originally redesigned by Rachel Lambert Mellon back in 1961, during the Kennedy administration, per the White House Historical Association.

But when Trump renovated the garden six decades later, it was decried as an insult to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's legacy. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss tweeted a picture of the reimagined Rose Garden, which featured a bare central garden with specks of color lining the border flower beds.

"Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result — decades of American history made to disappear," the historian posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Likewise, a petition was started on Change.org in April 2021, calling Trump's redesign a "boring tribute to herself" and asking First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to restore the Rose Garden to Kennedy's original design.