What Alexandra Grant Loves About Longtime Partner Keanu Reeves

Artistic collaborations allow each creator to gain a front-row seat to their partner's priorities, work ethic, and personality, and sometimes, that level of intimacy can turn a partnership from professional to romantic. Such was the case for actor Keanu Reeves and visual artist Alexandra Grant, who began working together in 2011 when Grant illustrated Reeves' "Ode to Happiness," which Thrift Books describes as a "grown-up's picture book."

They made their red carpet debut in 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, where they were spotted holding hands. People spoke with Grant four years later about the status of their relationship, which Grant described as "interdependent and independent in the best ways."

The artist continued, "What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?' He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative; he's so kind. He works so hard."