Jared Padalecki's Favorite Gilmore Girls Scene Partner Might Surprise You

Whether you were Team Jess, Team Dean, or Team Logan, the fact that you were Team Anyone meant you were (or are) a "Gilmore Girls" fan. The series originally ran on The WB and CW from 2000 to 2007, then made a comeback on Netflix with legions of new fans. Most recently, there was a sequel mini-series to satisfy everyone's craving for more Lorelai and Rory.

Those who were Team Dean remember him fondly as Rory's first love, a sweet entanglement between two awkward teenagers. Dean's portrayer, Jared Padalecki, was a relative newcomer when he showed up in Stars Hollow, and quickly became swoon-material. (He later cemented his hottie status as Sam Winchester in "Supernatural.")

And while we absolutely love every scene with Dean and Rory, plaid-skirted, fast-talker Alexis Bledel wasn't the only actor Padalecki worked with on "Gilmore Girls." In fact, he revealed one of his favorite scenes of all time was actually with someone sporting a bit more height — Edward Herrmann, who played the stoic Richard Gilmore.