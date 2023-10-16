Abby Lee Miller's Biggest Post-Dance Moms Scandals

Abby Lee Miller is an iconic figure in the reality television world. Well-known as the tough yet hilarious dance teacher who led the "Abby Lee Dance Company," Miller taught girls what it took to survive in competitive dance. Lifetime's "Dance Moms" premiered in 2011, introducing audiences to the first iteration of ALDC students and their mothers. What followed were seasons full of drama-filled rehearsals, lawsuits, and berating at the hands of Miller.

In 2013, the Hyland family sued Miller (for the first time) for damages, assault, and emotional distress following an incident that occurred during a televised blowout between the teacher and students Brooke and Paige Hyland's mother, Kelly, per Deadline. Their lawsuit was eventually tossed by the courts, but it wouldn't be the last time Miller was embroiled in scandal.

By the time the original series ended in 2019, Miller had introduced three spin-offs to the "Dance Moms" universe: "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," "Dance Moms: Miami" and "Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue." In 2020, Lifetime officially cut ties with the competitive dance figure in light of accusations of racism from the mothers of two former students, Yahoo Entertainment reports. While she regrets everything about "Dance Moms," Miller has been caught in one scandal after the other since her exit from reality television.