Our Favorite General Hospital Scene Partners

If actors have chemistry, whether it's romantic or not, they can make or break a scene. On "General Hospital," there are several characters who are fun to watch together, and many who start out promising, only to fizzle out. The romance between Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was smoking hot when they first started to get together, but now they seem to have lost their sizzle. Ditto for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine. It was a slow burn for them to finally dance between the sheets together, but their off the charts chemistry soon faded away when she became the target of an assailant and he started keeping secrets from her — despite the fact that both being former spies created an understanding between them that secrets were their stock-in-trade.

Watching paint dry is more entertaining than watching Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) together. While Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) can often be uproarious with her acerbic wit, her formerly funny interactions with granddaughter Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) are painful to watch because she used the poor girl for her own terrible means. The late Sonya Eddy played the no-nonsense Epiphany Johnson, and many of her interactions with other characters were hilarious. Good scene partners just need to be characters who are fun to watch when they're together on screen, and some stand out from the rest as being particularly great to watch.