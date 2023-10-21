The Simple Beauty Trick That Helped GH's Rena Sofer Feel Like Lois Again After Her Absence

Rena Sofer is a daytime television actor who has had the privilege to play two different divas on two different soap operas. As Quinn Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Sofer had the opportunity to tap into her character's inner bad girl after discovering who she really was. After settling down in the role, Sofer said that she finally found out who Quinn really was back in 2020. She told Soap Opera Digest, "She wasn't well-defined, other than being Wyatt's mom. She was just this blank page, and it was fun to decide what she stands up for and what she cares about and who she cares about and who she doesn't."

Well, after all of the terrible, no-good things that Quinn has done along with all of the men that she's loved over the years on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Sofer has gone back to playing Lois Cerullo on "General Hospital" — a role she first took on back in 1993. And according to Sofer, all it took was one beauty trick to feel like her character again after such a long absence.