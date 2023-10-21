The Simple Beauty Trick That Helped GH's Rena Sofer Feel Like Lois Again After Her Absence
Rena Sofer is a daytime television actor who has had the privilege to play two different divas on two different soap operas. As Quinn Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Sofer had the opportunity to tap into her character's inner bad girl after discovering who she really was. After settling down in the role, Sofer said that she finally found out who Quinn really was back in 2020. She told Soap Opera Digest, "She wasn't well-defined, other than being Wyatt's mom. She was just this blank page, and it was fun to decide what she stands up for and what she cares about and who she cares about and who she doesn't."
Well, after all of the terrible, no-good things that Quinn has done along with all of the men that she's loved over the years on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Sofer has gone back to playing Lois Cerullo on "General Hospital" — a role she first took on back in 1993. And according to Sofer, all it took was one beauty trick to feel like her character again after such a long absence.
For Lois Cerullo, it's all about the nails
You can take the girl out of Brooklyn, but you can't take Brooklyn out of the girl. Rena Sofer recently explained why Lois is really back in Port Charles to be there for Brook Lynn Quartermaine, but according to the actor, it's not just the storyline that has gotten her excited about her character's return. It's also the fact that she gets to wear Lois' iconic nails again. In an interview with the Associated Press, Sofer stated, "I put the nails on, I was done. The nails are such a part of who she is." Soaps.com even shared a little glimpse of what Lois' nails now look like. It's the same bold and glittery dramatic style that "General Hospital" fans have seen her wear in the past, but with a 2023 stylish touch.
Right before she made her debut as Lois again on "General Hospital," Sofer shared a photo of her Lois Cerullo-inspired nails on her Instagram account. The photo got a lot of attention from her social media followers as many of them commented things like, "Screaming. The nails. I forgot about the epic nails," along with, "The nails, the clothes, the accent. I can't wait."
Lois Cerullo can get the job done without breaking a nail
In an October 2023 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Rena Sofer admitted that going back to "General Hospital" to revive Lois Cerullo was not on her bingo card. But even though it has been a long 27 years since she last stepped into her character's shoes, Sofer knew she had to do it. She told the publication, "I've played a lot of characters in my career and Lois is probably one of the top three characters I've ever played in 37 years of being an actress. So to be able to go back and do it was unreal."
Plus, Sofer admitted that she didn't just come back to put a set of nails on. Lois is back because she's in Port Charles to stir trouble, per Soap Spoiler. She's already given Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) a piece of her mind, and might rumble with a few more people before she goes back home. Knowing what kind of person Lois is, she'll probably manage to do everything on her to-do list without breaking a nail, too.