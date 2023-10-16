What We're Hoping For In Y&R's Special Episode Celebrating 40 Years Of Christine Blair

Many "The Young and the Restless" fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what might be next for Cricket, a.k.a Christine Blair (Laurelee Bell). Some wrote comments such as, "Absolutely can't wait for Lauralee's standalone 40th-anniversary episode. I am sure it will be filled with many surprises. Maybe one of them will be flashbacks of Cricket & Danny." Another wrote, "Is that when Cricket will be back in Genoa City? She needs to hurry! Danny came back for her!!" But there are other fans who are still holding on to the hope that there will be a Cricket and Paul Williams reunion, too. Another fan tweeted, "Will we get any scenes with Doug Davidson?? He was a major part of her storylines as well."

Seeing how it's very unlikely that Davidson will return to "Y&R" anytime soon, it looks like Christine might pick up where she last left off with Danny. With a possible Danny and Cricket reunion along with some Phyllis Summers drama, something major and memorable will happen for sure.

That said, Bell told Deadline in March 2023 that she knows that one day the show will end, even though it's managed to entertain fans for well over 5 decades now. She said, "I have a pile of show concepts if Y&R ends. It would just be like, okay, what's next? But I hope that won't happen soon."