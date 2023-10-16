Suzanne Somers Lived An Incredibly Lavish Life

Beloved TV icon Suzanne Somers has passed away. With a career spanning decades, her journey through the glitzy world of television has been nothing short of extraordinary. Somers' television stardom began when she captivated audiences as the lovable Chrissy Snow on the classic sitcom "Three's Company" from 1976 to 1984. Her career continued as she transitioned into hosting "The Suzanne Somers Show" and, later, the widely popular "Step by Step."

Somers was also well-known as a health guru, which began as she faced her own challenges with breast cancer. In 2001, Somers famously opened up about her decision to decline chemotherapy in favor of alternative therapies. She became a controversial figure in the medical world and was outspoken as an advocate for holistic approaches.

While her breast cancer had been under control for over two decades, Somers sadly revealed that her cancer had come back in July 2023. She died on October 15, 2023. Despite her battle with the terminal illness, Somers never gave up her quality of life. "I've changed my life in that I am in control of my health and aging," the New York Times bestselling author expressed (via OK Magazine). "I love my husband, my family, and I love my work. I look forward to continuing to live life to the fullest."