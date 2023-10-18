Inside Hallmark Couple Marco Grazzini And Alvina August's Relationship

One might guess that Alvina August and Marco Grazzini had a Hallmark-style meet-cute — perhaps they locked eyes at a premiere party, or couldn't stop staring at each other on a film set. In reality, they crossed paths in a much more modern fashion: A dating app brought them together. Hallmark stars — they're just like us.

On the Hallmark Channel's "Bubbly Sesh" podcast, August shared more details about how her perfect pairing with Grazzini came to be. "We met on Tinder," she confessed. She had initially logged onto the app to promote her music career, but when Grazzini commented on one of the videos she had shared to her profile, her curiosity was piqued. August, for one, never foresaw a virtual courtship in her future — until Grazzini came along. "It's so crazy," she said in a 2020 interview with AfterBuzz TV. "I believed I would never meet someone that way. I always imagined that I would lock eyes with him across the room and then there would be this magic that I've always seen in '90s movies, I guess."

The real-life Hallmark Channel partners spent three months flirting and bonding digitally before finally setting up an in-person date. When they came face-to-face at long last, their chemistry was nothing short of electric. "[W]hen you see each other it's just sort of the icing on the cake because we've already got such a strong connection," Alvina told AfterBuzz. Hopeless romantics take note: true love can still flourish in the digital age.